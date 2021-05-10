Before reaching Congress, the Government’s project to establish epidemiological criteria and establish sanitary measures by law generates rejections in the main opposition space. Referents of Together for Change will wait to analyze the text to confirm a position, although they anticipated that will not endorse new delegations of powers to the Executive Power. The ruling party thus proceeds to try to gather the votes with the allies and the rest of the blocks legislative.

On the closing of the weekend, the parliamentary swords of the Frente de Todos and the opposition did not have details of the text to shield restrictions arranged by decree. Santiago Cafiero – Chief of Cabinet – assured that he would enter this Monday and that he will be open to debate so that the blocks “contribute” what they consider necessary.

It was not yet defined, but it will most likely be that the treatment will start by the Senate, the Chamber more favorable to the ruling party in his goal of moving forward with speed. As in other cases, the greatest difficulty for the Government will be in Deputies, due to the tighter numbers.

“Up to here what they did were communicated and contagious marches,” Cafiero pointed out to Together for Change. The official said that the initiative will set parameters to divide the parties, departments or agglomerates into four groups (low, medium, high risk and epidemiological alarm) to determine the measures and closures of activities. As in the last DNU, it would be according to the number of cases over 100,000 inhabitants, the increase in the last 14 days and the occupation of intensive care beds.

“We have to analyze the project, we don’t know about it. The discretion with which the Government has handled does not no guarantee to empower you, and less exceptional, something prohibited by the Constitution, “said Mario Negri -head of the interblock of Deputies of Together for Change- to Clarion.

“We are not going to give superpowers. With all the powers and the DNUs, they did not solve the problems of the pandemic or the economy with criteria. They deepened them. What they have to do is change, not ask us for more faculties”, The radical reinforced the position.

The agreement to postpone the PASO and the generals opened a negotiation channel between the Government and Juntos por el Cambio, a parenthesis in the scenario of growing confrontation in the last weeks. Even so, Alberto Fernández’s initiative appears discussed in the previous one. From the outset, the opposition coalition argued that it will base the arguments on the Article 29 of the Constitution, which prevents Congress from granting the Executive Power extraordinary powers.

If, in turn, the project has the suspension of face-to-face classes in cases of epidemiological alarm, the Frente de Todos will make it even more difficult with that sector of the opposition, after the dispute with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta over the modality of schooling and the ruling of the Supreme Court in support of autonomy of the City to decide.

“We will have to see the project and the fundamentals. As a general principle, I am against. You cannot grant superpowers to a government when all powers are working, ”Alvaro González, PRO deputy for the Capital and leader of the Buenos Aires head of government sector, told this newspaper.

“Instead of giving an opinion on the opposition, what Cafiero should do is come to Congress. He has not come for 270 days and must do it every 60 days. Enough explanations have to give, many linked to the pandemic, such as vaccination, ”González replied to the Chief of Staff. Juan López and Maximiliano Ferraro, from the Civic Coalition, had considered the initiative as an objective of the Government of “Share the mistakes and the cost” of decisions.

With these a priori objections from Together for Change, the ruling party will have to gather the support of the allies and other blocs to guarantee approval by the Deputies.

“We don’t know what they are talking about. Extraordinary powers are not necessary. To the extent that there are possibilities of agreeing parameters and that the data can be perfected, that is, they are not whimsical information, we are going to discuss it”, Assured Graciela Camano -Federal Consensus- to Clarion.

“Collaborate, yes. Delegate powers of Congress, no. If there were a prior federal pact with the provinces, the proposal would be serious, “warned the lavagnista Alejandro Topo Rodríguez.

