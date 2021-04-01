Deputy Mario Negri, head of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock, left this Thursday at the crossroads of President Alberto Fernández, who had ironically suggested that the opposition help to get vaccines against the coronavirus because “the world loves them.”

After the radical, the criticisms of other opposition leaders such as Patricia Bullrich and Alfredo Cornejo were listed.

“This is not the time for ironies but to correct the erratic course where it leads us, “Negri replied to Fernández.

The deputy described the President’s words as “full of irony” but also “impotence” because, he said, “it is clear that not in conditions to handle the pandemic alone. “

After today’s statements by President Alberto Fernández, filled with irony and helplessness, it is clear that he is not in a position to handle the pandemic alone. In his hands is the life and freedom of the Argentines.

Follow 👇 – Mario Raúl Negri (@marioraulnegri) April 1, 2021

“You have to build trust in society, report the truth, do not hide the difficulties both in terms of obtaining vaccines and the design of non-discretionary criteria on their distribution and application, “he added, pointing to scandals over privileged vaccinations.

In turn, Alfredo Cornejo raised his glove against the presidential sayings: “The one who has to get the vaccines is you,” he launched on his Twitter account.

The one who has to get the vaccines is you @alferdez. The one who has to integrate the country into the world is you. That’s what the people chose him for, that’s why they call him President. I stopped looking to the side and fulfill your role. https://t.co/AcN7mURzmr – Alfredo Cornejo (@alfredocornejo) April 1, 2021

“That’s what the people chose him for, that’s why they call him president. I stopped looking at the coast and fulfill your role“, the president of the UCR concluded in a harsh tone.

On Thursday night, Patricia Bullrich, head of the PRO, joined. “President: you cut yourself off from the world (…) It is your decision to move forward or fool around with ironies and Chicanas (…). Democratize access to vaccines, “he snapped on social media.

President: he isolated himself from the world and that hinders the purchase of vaccines.

The proposal is at your disposal. It is his decision to move forward or waste time with ironies and chicanes, which only make the situation worse. Democratize access to vaccines and let’s get out of the problem at once. 👇🏻 https://t.co/GTv5pU1hLO – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) April 1, 2021

Bullrich referred to a tweet that she herself had published on March 20, in which she considered that the “vaccination strategy failed”, asked Fernández to “stop playing Russian roulette with the health of Argentines” and He proposed that doses can be bought.

The opposition’s reaction came after the radio interview that Fernández gave to comedian Coco Sily earlier this Thursday for Radius 10.

There, the head of state took the opportunity to challenge, without naming him, former president Mauricio Macri, who days ago assured that with his government “we would have had the same vaccines as Chile.”

Alberto Fernández and Mauricio Macri, in the command step of 2019. Now there are no more diplomatic gestures between them.

Fernández replied: “I’m sorry to speak to people who have governed this country saying that when they ruled they were in the world and that if they were they would get vaccines. Well, help me get vaccines, if the world loves you, they have respect for you. that for me they do not have “.

Expand the advisory committee

In addition to repudiating the Chicana, Negri claimed the President expand consultations with specialists to analyze the measures that are needed to contain the impact of the second wave of coronavirus.

“It must be constituted a broader advisory committeeNot only scientists and doctors, experts linked to education, the social sciences, the world of work and the economy and all those who are needed, should be included, “proposed Negri.

The deputy went further with his idea. “All of them must have prestige and non-partisan vision,” he considered, to establish that their mission should be “to monitor the delicate health situation and also the alarming economic and social situation.”

Through a statement, Negri also sought to expose “the Executive’s mismanagement of the pandemic in 2020” because, he argued, “not only left more than 55,000 dead and 2,300,000 infected, but also produced catastrophic results in social material and economical “.

Mario Negri looks for a photo Federico López Claro

“The INDEC reported in recent days that in 2020 poverty grew 6.5 points and reached 42%. That the economy fell 9.9% -the biggest collapse in history- and that unemployment reached 11%. The false The antinomy between health and the economy ended with the result that Argentines have neither health nor economy, “the radical deputy remarked.

In this regard, Negri stressed that the “terrible social indicatorsThey put us before a bleak future. “” Argentina has never been so bad and faced with so much political uncertainty. I do not understand why the Government does not promote a great national agreement to channel the country and depose the judicial advance. What else do you expect? “he demanded.

Finally, he pointed directly to Alberto Fernández: “Mr. President, we all need to know where the pilot is in the face of the storm that is brutally threatening us.”

DS