The Civic Coalition put this Saturday deliveries to the Government’s proposal that opposition legislators participate in a joint commission to monitor the pandemic.

The deputy of Together for Change and reference of Elisa Carrió, Juan López, object that idea and warned that the Government would be trying to “Share costs” with the opposition due to the harsh restrictions it took through a DNU from President Alberto Fernández.

The idea was launched after the Minister of the Interior, Wado de Pedro, yesterday formally proposed to postpone the PASO until September 12 and the general elections to November 14.

López explained that the idea of ​​the president of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock, Mario Negri, was to expand the government’s commission of infectious disease specialists with mathematicians, sociologists and other specialists, not with opposition legislators.

At that time “they didn’t listen to us anymoretime are maBecause, on the one hand, vaccines were stolen and, on the other, the doses they wanted did not arrive, it seems that he wants to share some cost, “he added in statements to the data program on Dato on radio Milenium.

“There must be experts from all areas and that in any case the government, through the chief of staff and his ministers, you have to come to parliament to give explanations periodically, not once a year“, answered.

Said “when we see a real vocation of the governmentWe are going to see what committees the parliament can integrate. Here there must be experts, people with a lot of academic and scientific authority and we control with the measures that are already known.

Now, the conversations “with the executive still does not allow us to give a definitive answer, me I would have many precautions. I prefer that the ministers come more to give explanations, ”said López.

On the proposal to postpone the elections: “The proposal will be analyzed together for Change as a whole and the parliamentary referents, surely we will meet in the next few days and give a concrete and formal response.”

“What I would rescue from the proposal is that there is a STEP and it is very important. Are not suspended because that improves the offer of the political parties that want to participate in this election because the elective positions are not the same as always, “he added.

In the meeting with De Pedro and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, “There were in the cases by the single ballot and the vote of the Argentines abroad by mail that an explanation of why the government understands that it is not appropriate for this election ”.

In the case of the single ballot “they told us that bids for scrutiny are already well advanced and in the case of foreigners they told us that they returned to the same method of 2015 in which we won the election but we are going to continue arguing ”.

He recalled that the CC “has a single ballot project for 2009. It is a proposal that Argentina has to advance. We also bring other types of claims that make the transparency of political rights. “

“To me It’s hard for me to think that we can make a great electoral reform with Kirchnerism. I believe that we can agree on the ruling party, the opposition and the national electoral justice system that the rules are respected and the election run, ”López concluded.

