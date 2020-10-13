The opposition of Belarus after an emergency meeting put forward three conditions to Alexander Lukashenko. The main one is to announce new open presidential elections in the country. Oppositionists statedthat they consider the August 9 election results distorted, and therefore see no other way out but to announce a new vote.

The meeting on October 12 was attended by the headquarters of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Viktor Babariko, Valery and Veronika Tsepkalo, representatives of the Coordination Council of the opposition.

In addition to the new elections, Lukashenka is also required to release political prisoners and investigate the use of force against participants in peaceful street actions.

While the Belarusian opposition was discussing future joint work, the security forces made it clear that they would not leave the streets. Moreover, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that they are ready to continue to use force against the protesters. Both special equipment and military weapons will be used.

Let us remind you that on October 11 the KGB of Belarus released two opposition representatives from the jail. The decision was preceded by a visit to the pre-trial detention center of Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

