Representatives of the parliamentary opposition from the Doors and Zavetniki parties in Serbia put forward demands to the government on Kosovo. This was announced on June 22 to Izvestia by the deputy of the Doors, Ivan Kostich.

The parliamentarians called the policy of the authorities towards Kosovo and Metohija a failure and put forward a number of demands to President Alexander Vučić and the country’s government.

Thus, the opposition, among other things, demands the urgent holding of a special session of the Serbian Parliament on the topic of the aggravation of the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. Also, Belgrade should demand the immediate holding of an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.

The deputies believe that it is necessary to ask the countries of the world to take part in the release of the arrested Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija by all diplomatic means.

In addition, the return of Serbian police and security personnel to Kosovo and Metohija is required, as stipulated by binding UN Resolution 12 44. Local elections should also be called in four municipalities in the north of the province (Kosovska Mitrovica, Zubin Potok, Zvecan and Leposavić).

On June 19, protests were held in the city of Kosovska Mitrovica against the illegal actions of the self-proclaimed government of Kosovo. Several thousand people took part in the rally, they wanted to draw attention to the dramatic situation of ethnic Serbs living in the republic.

On June 14, Vucic said that the Kosovo authorities want to leave the Serbian inhabitants of the region without food and medicine. Pristina’s actions are contrary to international law and agreements reached earlier, the politician stressed.

The next aggravation of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo began on May 26, 2023, when law enforcement agencies surrounded the administrative buildings in the settlements of Zubin Potok, Zvecan and Leposavich with the aim of seizing them under the pretext of helping elected mayors. The Serbs took to the defense of the buildings, as a result, more than 50 people were injured.