THE PRESIDENTS OF the opposition and their social networks. the leader is Ricardo Anaya, with 3 million 531 thousand 401 followers. He is followed by the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia with 3 million 367 thousand 533. In a third site appears Margaret Zavala with 2 million 315 thousand 58 people, followed by the PRI Miguel Angel Osorio Chongwith 2 million 45 thousand 588 people.

In fourth place point to the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfarowith 2 million thousand 952 Internet users and below him the mayor of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojaswith 885 thousand 277 followers.

The list continues with Henry of the Madrid which has 873 thousand 692 followers, alexander murat with 720 thousand 892, Marko Cortes with 679 thousand 144 and Gustavo de Hoyos in ninth place with 598 thousand 14 people.

The digital mapping is with a cut-off date of April 30 and involves the three main platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, which, if dissected, yields equally illustrative data.

For example: Anaya is the leader on Facebook, second on Twitter and third on Instagram; Margarita is the best positioned on Twitter, but fourth on Facebook and falls to seventh on Instagram.

Samuel García is the main on Instagram and second on Facebook but falls to sixth on Twitter, while Alfaro is third on Facebook and Twitter and fourth on Instagram.

The entrepreneur who is best positioned in the digital world is Ricardo Salinas Pliego. Until April, he had one million 18 thousand 69 followers on Twitter, 260 thousand 873 on Facebook and 185 thousand 558 on Instagram.

Emilio Azcarraga Jean It has one million 210 thousand 592 on Twitter, but without a presence on Facebook and Instagram; Charles Slim It only has 381,871 on Twitter and it also has no presence on Facebook and Instagram.

Carlos Hank Gonzalez it does have a presence on all three social networks: 109,496 on Facebook, 48,677 on Twitter and 17,618 on Instagram.

MORE THAN THE brothers Andre Y Max El Mannsay that the real objective of reviving the old complaint for money laundering and tax fraud that the real estate businessmen got Santiago Grandson two years ago, he is the Attorney General of the Republic. It is known that there is annoyance against Alejandro Gertz Manero in the Deputy Attorney General’s Office Specialized in Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO). Some public ministries are being pressured to comply with instructions that they refuse to adopt because they are irregular. But if they don’t, they open folders in the Internal Control Body. The noise made by the El-Manns does not do the Prosecutor any good because of that rare criterion of opportunity that he gave them.

FEDERAL SOURCES We are informed that the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), which commands Alejandro Gertz Manero, has just prosecuted Juan Collado Mocelo again for a new crime, now embezzlement before a District Judge in the State of Morelos, who asked a Mexico City Judge for help to hold an initial hearing to formulate the accusation next may 23. The famous lawyer is already facing a complaint for money laundering and organized crime from the FGR itself, a situation that has kept him deprived of his liberty for more than two years in the North Prison. It is assumed that Prosecutor Gertz had offered him a criterion of opportunity.

FOR NOT EXISTING matter, the former head of the PGR, Alberto Elias Beltranthe amparo suit and the appeal for review that are heard before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), which presides over Arturo Zaldivar. Elijah Beltran He does not intend to continue said process because there is neither matter, nor violation of his constitutional rights, nor acts of inconvenience on the part of FGR in the investigation carried out on his assets and which, apparently, is nearing completion. In this sense, the former official told the minister Norma Lucia Pineapple that it does not continue with the study and resolution of the appeal for review that a Collegiate Court sent to the SCJN on March 30.

THE ATTORNEYS GENERAL’S OFFICES of the Republic and Mexico City, which lead respectively Alejandro Gertz Manero Y Ernestina Godoy Ramos, have not presented any progress in the investigation against Coca Cola for alleged fraud valued at 345 million dollars. With everything and the recommendation of the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to review the process, after the public complaint filed by Jose Antonio del Valle Torres, CEO of Go Gaba, where he highlights the delay that has characterized this matter since it began almost four years ago. We are talking about the theft of industrial property that Coca-Cola would have committed.

TODAY THERE WILL BE COUNCIL in Altan. We are almost nothing away from concluding the negotiation with the creditors. The rumor on the eve is that supposedly this day Bernardo Sepulveda He would submit his resignation to the presidency of the company’s Board of Directors. There is no such. Secretary of Foreign Relations in the government of Miguel of the Madrid He is dedicated full time to solving this file. The lenders are almost completely aligned now. Altán is about to obtain a new credit in the debtor’s possession (DIP) for up to 200 million dollars. Bancomext-Nafin which he directs John Paul of Bottom and Banobras of jorge mendoza They will jointly contribute one hundred million.