The opposition political parties in the Community reacted yesterday to the opening of the oral trial of former President Ramón Luis Valcárcel for the cause of the Escombreras desalination plant with harsh criticism of the former regional president, the Popular Party and the autonomous government. The general secretary of the PSOE in the Region of Murcia and candidate for the presidency of the Community, José Vélez, lamented that “three of the four presidents that the PP Region has had are already tainted by corruption”, for which reason “we need an urgent change.

Vélez pointed out that the PP “has been using water for three decades to obtain partisan revenue, without providing a single solution and, according to what the courts now point out, they have also used it to enrich themselves.” «The plot of the Escombreras desalination plant is the last chapter of the corruption of the PP in the Region that has already lasted 28 years. A desalination plant that has an approximate price of 22.5 million euros, but which cost the public 600 million. On numerous occasions I have demanded that López Miras, out of decency, say where the missing money is. In which pockets of his friends is it. Now it is clear why he does not do it, “said the socialist leader. He added that Pedro Antonio Sánchez, also former president of the Region of Murcia “has been convicted.” “And López Miras, his politician’s son, whom he handpicked to succeed him, has perpetrated the biggest turncoat scandal and, therefore, political corruption in our country,” he added. “Go away and return everything you’ve stolen. It is the only solution », he concluded.

The regional president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, pointed out that his training is the “only alternative to differentiate between public and private money, to end embezzlement, fraud and each and every one of the misdeeds that plague this Region.” He criticized the corruption of the two majority parties and noted: “Given the model of Tito Berni embodied in the PSOE and the model of Tito PAS embodied in the PP, only Vox remains.”

electoral impact



The regional coordinator of Citizens, María José Ros, affirmed that the prosecution of Valcárcel “is the clear sign that the PP has turned the Region of Murcia into a gigantic farmhouse.” “In these next elections, the PP is going to juggle to hide its convicted and accused politicians as if it were not with it,” she said.

Other political reactions

Marcos Ortuno. Regional government spokesperson: “We respect judicial processes, as always”

Jose Angel Antelo. Vox: “We are the only alternative to the misdeeds that plague the Region”

Maria Jose Ros. Citizens: “The PP has turned the Region of Murcia into a gigantic farmhouse”

Victor Egio. We can: “It is not a rotten apple in the PP, it is a form of government”

Jose Velez. PSOE: “Three of the four PP presidents are stained”

And the communication secretary of Podemos in the Region, Víctor Egío, denounced that “corruption is not a rotten apple, it is a form of government that has lasted 28 years” and that “the PP model is based on parasitizing the institutions and turn them into a tool to commit crimes and get rich.”

López Miras shows his “respect” for justice and highlights “the presumption of innocence”

The president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, showed yesterday “the most absolute respect for judicial proceedings”, in relation to the opening of an oral trial against the former head of the regional Executive Ramón Luis Valcárcel for the case of the Escombreras desalination plant. To questions from journalists, on the occasion of an act in Cartagena, López Miras added to the informants: “I insist that the presumption of innocence is a general principle of our legal system.”

The spokesman for the regional government, Marcos Ortuño, had already shown before, after the meeting of the Governing Council, his “respect” for the judicial procedures. “We have just heard the news and, logically, we respect the judicial procedures, as we always do,” Ortuño said at the press conference after the executive meeting on the judicial decision to direct the former regional president of the Popular Party to the bench and the petition from the Prosecutor’s Office to eleven and a half years in prison.

Juridical services



Regarding the cost of the plant located in Cartagena, he said he did not know the data “right now.” And regarding the reason why the Community is involved in the legal proceedings, Ortuño said that the legal services “act with total independence and with total autonomy in defense of the interests of the Community.”

The advisor to the executive of Fernando López Miras ruled out making forecasts on whether this decision of justice will affect the municipal and regional elections on May 28: “The regional government is focused on what is important, which is” the present and the future “, held.

He also noted that “the regional government is busy working to improve the Region of Murcia and to help improve, equally, the quality of life of all citizens of the Region, and that is what concerns us.”

The desalination plant cost 120 million until 2019, and it continues to be paid

The regional administration continues to make payments for the Escombreras desalination plant. According to the letter of the TSJ Prosecutor’s Office, the total amount contributed to the Public Water Entity from the Autonomous Community between 2009 and 2013 amounted to 22 million euros (33.7 authorized and 11.2 unauthorized). To this is added another 97.7 million contributed by the Community through Esamur between 2013 and 2019, out of a total of 96.6 million authorized.

Subsequently, in the Community Budget for the year 2022, another 32 million euros were consigned, although the desalination plant was paralyzed due to the requirements made by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation for agricultural companies that bought water to prove that they were not damaging the aquifer. of the Campo de Cartagena. The budget allocation included 5 million for investments by Esamur. In return, there was a revenue forecast of 11 million. In the budgets of the Autonomous Community this year, another amount was assigned that reaches 42 million euros.