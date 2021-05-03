The Venezuelan opposition presented this Monday a report on the human rights situation in the Caribbean country during 2020, in which it denounces that the Special Actions Forces (FAES), an elite body of the Police at the service of the Nicolás Maduro regime , whose dissolution the UN has requested, committed 400 identified extrajudicial executions.

The report, prepared by the commission for human rights and attention to victims appointed by the opposition Juan Guaidó, states that it was able to confirm “statistics of extrajudicial executions by the FAES equivalent to 400 victims identified and another 125 unidentified “.

“This is in addition to the more than 2,500 registered nationally by Mrs. Michelle Bachelet from the office of the High Commissioner (of the UN for Human Rights). We have been able to conclude that there is a pattern of executions that particularly affects young men with limited resources due to the militarization of citizen security, “he stresses.

The report adds that they have observed “that the victims arbitrarily executed in 2020 they were entirely young men, generally not older than 50 years, belonging to low-income families and inhabitants of popular areas with high crime rates. “

“Clashes”

In addition, they claim that “all the extrajudicial executions were justified in the official versions, ensuring that the deaths occurred in the context of alleged ‘confrontations with antisocials’ or ‘resistance to authority’ “.

They also documented 232 “arbitrary arrests identified“in 2020, in addition to having” news “of another 106 cases of people who, allegedly, were also arrested.

“However, the latter have been excluded from the total count because they could not be fully identified,” the report added.

An opposition protest in Caracas. AFP photo

From them, 134 were members of civil society, 42 press workers, 23 health professionals, 14 human rights defenders, 11 members of Guaidó’s team “and close people,” four deputies and political leaders, and four state agents.

In this practice, always according to the opposition report, participated “various State security bodies, frequently attached” to the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, militarized police), the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin ) and the FAES.

“It is important to highlight that a high number of arbitrary detentions were committed in contexts of peaceful demonstrations“, they add.

