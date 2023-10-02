The statements of Moldavian President Maia Sandu about the impossibility of maintaining neutrality violate the constitution of the republic and go beyond the powers of the head of state, said on Monday, October 2, the leader of the opposition bloc of communists and socialists, Vlad Batrincea, during a briefing.

“We believe that those who founded the state of the Republic of Moldova understood very well that, based on its geographical and political position, the Republic of Moldova should be a neutral, peaceful state, friendly to all its neighbors,” the bloc of communists and socialists said Batrynchi on his own website.

He also criticized the fact that Sandu qualifies the neutral status of the republic as an outdated phenomenon and calls on the country’s residents to realize the benefits of Moldova joining NATO.

“We believe that this goes beyond the constitutional powers of the president of the country and violates the rule of law. We note that the status of neutrality is provided for by the Constitution of the country and is supported by the absolute majority of citizens,” Batryncha added.

On September 29, former Moldovan leader Igor Dodon also criticized Sandu. In his opinion, Sandu illegally fired the Prosecutor General of the Republic, Alexander Stoianoglo, out of fear of him and seeks to appoint a representative of the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) to this post as quickly as possible.

Earlier, on September 26, the current President of Moldova called on fellow citizens to refuse cooperation with the Russian Federation due to the promotion of European values ​​in the country. The leader of Moldova added that it is impossible to strive for democracy and maintain relations with Moscow at the same time; a choice must be made.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Sandu’s call to abandon relations with Moscow, said that the Chisinau authorities see in European values ​​a mandatory negation of everything Russian, but this is a deep misconception, since Russia is part of European values.