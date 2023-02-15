The spirits of the march in Medellín heat up

The demonstration in Medellín, a stronghold of the right in Colombia, has gone through some tense moments. The city’s Secretary of Government, Esteban Restrepo, denounced in a video posted on his Twitter account that some protesters attacked other people, without specifying a context or who were the targets of the attacks.

The marches in the capital of Antioquia are also marked by the opposition to the city’s mayor, Daniel Quintero, who attended the demonstration on Tuesday in favor of the national government’s reforms and supported Gustavo Petro during his presidential campaign.