The plenary session of the Alhama de Murcia City Council on Wednesday rejected the proposal of the new government team on the remuneration that government councilors will receive in the current legislature. The PP of the new mayoress María Cánovas, who governs in a minority together with the councilor of [email protected], clashed head-on with the opposition groups, who knocked down the proposal, which according to popular sources represents a saving of 168,000 euros to throughout this legislature, that is, 43,000 euros per year.

The councilor, according to the rejected proposal, would have reduced her salary by 13% compared to her socialist predecessor Mariola Guevara, by passing the salary of 63,000 euros that Guevara received to the 55,200 that Cánovas would receive.

The PSOE highlights that this first setback to the current minority local Executive demonstrates its weakness. “They arrived in plenary session with accounts without consensus and breach of their word of the last four years, that of a 33% drop in salaries,” they say.

The new Councilor for the Treasury, José Otón, after the non-approval of the remuneration sent a message of tranquility to the residents. “We have come to serve the people, not to enrich ourselves, we will continue working for the well-being of the neighbors and so that municipal services are not paralyzed,” he said. In this current year, the total remuneration received by all politicians amounts to 467,000 euros, which represents 2% of the total annual Budget.

The mayor’s car



On the other hand, the mayoress of Alhama, María Cánovas, decided to dispense with the tourism assigned to her position, which according to popular sources represented an annual charge for the municipal coffers of more than 9,000 euros. Although for the PSOE, which is ironic, the fact that Cánovas returns the official City Council car is “because she does not like the color red”, recalling that this element was established in 2010 with the PP.