The presidential announcement of new restrictions in the face of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic caused a strong cacerolazo and harsh criticism from referents of Together for Change in networks towards Alberto Fernández about his message and, above all, for the suspension of face-to-face classes.

“It is the government of improvisation,” summarized José Cano, deputy for Tucumán. “Everything in less than 24 hours,” he added and accompanied his post with two news items that exposed the contradiction of the measurements.

Although the worst hit was the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, for being exposed to his openly different stance to the suspension of classes, there were also messages against the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero.

“The Minister of Education said at 5:00 pm that presence in schools is based on strict protocols. At 9:00 pm, the President suspended face-to-face classes at AMBA,” said Mario Negri, a radical from Cordoba.

The Minister of Education said at 5 pm that attendance in schools is based on strict protocols. At 9:00 p.m., the President suspended face-to-face classes at AMBA. Improvisation is the mark of a government that no longer has social credit #classroom pic.twitter.com/De3uyXy9W0 – Mario Raúl Negri (@marioraulnegri) April 15, 2021

“Improvisation is the mark of a government that no longer has social credit #aulasabiertas “, concluded the also president of the UCR bloc and the Interbloque Juntos por el Cambio.

The president of the PRO, Patricia bullrich, spoke to the president, Alberto Fernández, in a tweet in which he said that he “decides against those who work, the parents who take their children to school, the businesses that merge.”

“Decide for those who have their lives resolved against those who work. That is the rift that you have created. The oligarchy of the bureaucrats won“, he sentenced in a tweet that in a few minutes he obtained 8,800 likes and 4,400 retweets.

President: decides against those who work, parents who take their children to school, businesses that merge. Decide for those who have their lives resolved against those who work. That is the rift that you have generated. The oligarchy of the bureaucrats won. – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) April 15, 2021

On your side, Waldo Wolff, National deputy for that force, enraged Santiago Cafiero and told him to “come and give explanations to Congress.”

“This is what the law establishes. It is an outrage among others to remove the children from the classrooms, knowing that it is not a place of transmission or high contagion.

The points of agreement cannot be given on the basis of lies and deceit, “he shot.

In coincidence, the leader of the Civic Coalition, Paula OlivetoHe complained that “they had to suspend face-to-face classes?”

“They are not ashamed. A President with friends vaccinated vip points a finger at us, who did not bring enough vaccines and who did not make any self-criticism. He did not apologize for his mistakes. Devalued word and no plan,” he said.

The teachers who were vaccinated return the vaccines so that supermarket cashiers and truck drivers are vaccinated, right? – Fernando A. Iglesias (@FerIglesias) April 15, 2021

Fernando Iglesias placeholder imageTrue to his style, he distilled irony in his tweet: “The teachers who were vaccinated return the vaccines so that supermarket cashiers and truck drivers are vaccinated, right?”

DS