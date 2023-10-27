The restaurateurs will pay eight million euros per year for the terrace fee after the plenary session of the City Council has rejected the proposal of the mayor, Jaume Collboni, who negotiated with the group the rate of 4.6 million euros per year. It is the first increase in the rate since 2020, when a 75% reduction was implemented during the de-escalation of the hardest phase of the pandemic.

More information

Last week Collboni reached an agreement with the restaurateurs with which he signed peace after the bad relations that existed with the previous mayor of the commons, Ada Colau. With the exception of the PSC, PP and Vox, the rest of the chamber has voted against the reduction in the terrace rate. Junts spokesperson, Ramón Tremosa, explained that “we only had 48 hours to study the ordinances, which were presented without negotiation.” That has been the reason for the party’s vote against, also, the reduction of the terrace tax. Junts was looking for an agreement with the Barcelona government that would reduce the IBI to 2%. “A reduction that would affect 650,000 people,” he stated.

Barcelona en Comú has followed the same line regarding the ordinances, which Jordi Martí has ​​described as timid: “It has been like the budgets. They do not address the necessary transformations and there has not been any type of negotiation,” he explained. Ernest Maragall, from Esquerra Republicana, has also stressed that they still do not know the model and city project proposed by Mayor Collboni.

The rejection of the ordinances and the terrace tax comes after the budgets proposed by Jaume Collboni also failed last week, where Junts, Comuns, ERC, PP and VOX voted against. Given the possibility that the budgets would also be knocked down, the executive chose to withdraw, at the last minute, the item from the agenda.

