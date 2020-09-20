Where will the majority figure come from in the Rajya Sabha to pass the bill to the government, which parties will vote in favor and who will clear the way to pass the bill by walkout? In the midst of all these discussions, the government passed two agricultural bills in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote. The opposition created a ruckus. According to experts, there was such a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha earlier on the Women’s Reservation Bill.After the discussion on the bill, the opposition started an uproar when Deputy Chairman Harivansh did not take notice of the demand for division of the proposal to send both the bills to the Select Committee. Earlier, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded that the reply to the discussion on the two bills be postponed for Monday as the scheduled time for the meeting on Sunday was over. The opposition wanted to split the vote but as the bill was passed by voice, TMC MP and Congress members including TMC MP Derek O’Brien came to the well. When Derek came close to the deputy deputy chairman’s post and started showing him the rule book, someone threw the rule book from the back.

Marshall tries to stop Derek. TMC MP Mike was also seen pulling. Meanwhile, the mic also broke and pieces of paper (copy of the bill) were seen flying in the Rajya Sabha. The voice of Rajya Sabha TV stopped and later the opposition MPs alleged that the country could not listen to them, hence the voice was stopped. There was also a furore between opposition MPs and Marshals. After the uproar, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for a while but the opposition slogans continued again when the proceedings started. Amidst this sloganeering, both the bills were passed by voice.

Reputation question

The agricultural bill also became a question of prestige for the government. In opposition to this, many things were said from the opposition. If you raise questions about the MSP, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself took the command to create an atmosphere in favor of the bill. Four cabinet ministers were given the responsibility to talk to MPs from different parties.

After the resignation of Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur from the cabinet opposing the bill, the government was forced to pass the bill even more. After the bill was passed, PM tweeted that today is a big day in India’s agricultural history. He wrote, ‘I have said it before and once again I say – the system of MSP will continue, government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to help the contributors and ensure a better life for their future generations. ‘

Try to show pros and cons

Opposition parties wanted it to be clear through voting that who is in favor of this bill and who is in opposition. He was describing those who supported the bill as anti-farmer. But the government put to rest the opposition’s strategy by passing the bill by voice. With the passing of the bill, another promise of BJP’s election manifesto was fulfilled.

BJP National President JP Nadda said that the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has given freedom to the farmers from the injustice of the last 70 years. Our opposition parties are anti-farmer who tried to stop the new freedom that the peasants got. Nadda said that I condemn what happened in Rajya Sabha. This incident has proved that the civilized behavior that an MP should have and the parties who repeatedly talk of civilization, what they have done to keep the civilization at bay, is unfortunate.