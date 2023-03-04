This Friday, March 3, the opposition alliance announced its division in Turkey. The reason for the break with one of the most powerful parties of the six that make up the coalition was the lack of agreement to define a presidential candidate. With just over two months to go before the elections, the formation is the only one with options to wrest the Presidency from Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in power for two decades.

It fell apart. On Friday, the right-wing IYI ​​party dissolved its opposition alliance against President Tayyip Erdogan. The reason: disagreements over who would be the ideal candidate to try to wrest the country’s presidency from Erdogan.

The discrepancy began by asking the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul – both Social Democrats – to declare their candidacies. The president of the IYI and former Minister of the Interior, Meral Aksener, defended her opposition to accepting Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, head of the Social Democratic Party (CHP), as a common candidate for the coalition. All despite the fact that the six parties of the alliance had agreed so.

“As of yesterday, the ‘Table of Six’ lost the ability to reflect the will of the people in their decisions,” said the politician while announcing her resignation from the opposition bloc.

But Aksener said his party, the second-largest in the alliance, was not planning to “bow” under pressure to accept it.

And he acknowledged that his party had nominated Mansur Yavas, the mayor of Ankara, or Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, on the grounds that opinion polls showed they would win by a wide margin against Erdogan.

However, despite their reputations for being honest, experts doubt they have enough charisma to defeat Erdogan, who has held power for more than two decades.

This break comes after months of disputes between the alliance formations. The CHP, with 134 seats, is the main force in the so-called Table of Six, which also includes the nationalist IYI, currently the fifth party in the chamber, the Islamist Saadet party -with only one deputy-, the liberal Democratic Party -with two -, as well as DEVA and the Future party, both split from the AKP, Erdogan’s Islamist party.

After a meeting of more than five hours of the ‘Table of Six’ to agree on a candidate, they finally issued a joint statement signed by all the leaders, including Aksener.

To which they accompanied with a statement: “We have reached a common agreement on our joint presidential candidate.”

When the press had already assumed that Kiliçdaroglu would be the consensus presidential candidate, but after the promise that they would announce their commitment on Monday, what they have ended up announcing has been their dissolution.

“This decision is due to personal ambitions and contrary to the interest of the nation,” Aksener said.

But far from announcing the total dissolution of the alliance, Kilicdaroglu said that more parties would join, stating that “the table has to be widened.”

Elections marred by the split of the opposition and the earthquake

In recent years, the opposition has never managed to challenge Erdogan. But, after wresting the mayoralties of Ankara and Istanbul from his party, they decided to try to become more unified. But, once again, their rivals have failed to stick together.

“As in the last 20 years, the opposition turned out to be President Tayyip Erdogan’s greatest asset. With the main opposition bloc in disarray, Erdogan is now much better positioned to prevail on May 14,” Wolfango Piccoli said. co-president of the risk consultancy Teneo.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Antakya in Turkey’s Hatay province on February 20, 2023. © Murat Cetinmuhurdar via Reuters

And it seems that, to beat Erdogan, what the Turks value most and what would catapult their rival would be the vision of stability. Something that the internal disputes of the opposition block do not contribute.

All despite the fact that the crisis that the Erdogan government is going through at the moment has not favored its public image. Turkey’s rising cost of living was compounded by devastating earthquakes, the management of which was the focus of criticism. The deficient structures of the buildings, without preparation to resist an earthquake, caused the earthquakes to leave at least 45,000 people dead in the country.







In addition, the fact of maintaining the presidential elections for next May has also generated discomfort. Many citizens affected by the earthquake are still thinking about how to rebuild their lives and do not want to go through an electoral process.

But that seems not to be enough to end Erdogan’s terms. Analysts say there is no strong enough figure in the opposition for the Turks to decide to take a chance and change their vote.

