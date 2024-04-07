Moldovan oppositionist Shor: the ruling PDS continues to burn bridges with Russia

The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) in Moldova is trying to put an end to relations between Moscow and Chisinau. The Moldovan authorities were blamed for the severance of ties with Russia. Telegram opposition representative Ilan Shor.

“Our future is not in the EU and NATO. Our future is productive interaction with Russia, the CIS and the EAEU. Every reasonable person in our country understands and acknowledges this. Let the PDS continue to burn bridges with Russia. We will restore them, make them even stronger and more reliable!” – the publication says.

The oppositionist added that all healthy forces in the republic understand the importance of good relations with Moscow for the development of the social sphere and the country's economy.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Mihai Popsoi, spoke about the normalization of relations between Moldova and Russia. According to him, there are no prerequisites for this process at the moment.