The right-wing senator Xochitl Galvez will be the candidate of the opposition coalition in the 2024 Mexican presidential election, in which another woman is expected to be measured, the former mayor of the Mexican capital, Claudia Sheinbaumwho leads the preferences in the ruling party.

“We have made the decision to support the sole candidacy in the person of Xóchitl Gálvez to head the Broad Front for Mexico,” Alejandro Moreno, national leader of the PRI, one of the three parties that make up the coalition along with the Partido Amplio, told the press. National Action (PAN) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

In this way, Moreno announced that his party was withdrawing in favor of Gálvez, while fellow Senator Beatriz Paredes, who was a PRI candidate, de facto resigned from the race in a meeting with the leadership of her party.

“For me, the end is when the results reveal that the victory of the other candidate was irreversible. These results have been given with the expression of these polls,” said the legislator in a video of the meeting released by local media.

Earlier, The opposition front reported that Gálvez, supported by the PAN (conservative liberal), led the polls with 57.58% against 42.42% of Paredes.

“Thanks to your support and love, we won the Broad Front for Mexico poll. This is just beginning,” said Gálvez on the X social network, formerly Twitter.

President, I appreciate your leadership and the support offered to me by the members of the Institutional Revolutionary Party. We have before us the great opportunity to work together to achieve a better Mexico. Let’s take advantage of what the… https://t.co/aqefmFc8vx — Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz (@XochitlGalvez) August 31, 2023

The PAN and PRD leaders had publicly expressed their support for Gálvez as the candidate of the front and asked that Paredes decline in their favor.

Gálvez, 60, has a high chance of facing another woman, Claudia Sheinbaum, in the 2024 contestfavorite among the polls of the ruling party, who has yet to win the candidacy of his party.

The result of the ruling party contest will be announced on September 6.

process advancing

The PRI president had announced in recent days that the polls did not benefit Senator Paredes, which brought forward the process to choose the opposition presidential candidate.

The front planned to hold an open citizen consultation on Sunday, September 3, which would be the final instance to choose the candidate. However, it is not yet clear if that exercise will still take place.

If Sheinbaum is the candidate of the ruling party, It would be an unprecedented scenario in the history of Mexico with two women as the main options on the ballot.

Of Otomi indigenous descent and of popular origin, Gálvez is a symbol of the awakening of an opposition that was weakened and divided.

He has become a target of attacks from left-wing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador since launching his candidacy in June.

duel of women

Claudia Sheinbaum, 61, is the favorite along with former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in the race for the presidential nomination of the pro-government National Regeneration Movement (Morena, nationalist left), to succeed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Both seek to capitalize on the political heritage of López Obrador, with close to 60% approval after almost five years in office and prevented from being re-elected.

Morena has been conducting a national survey since Monday that will define the candidate between Sheinbaum, Ebrard and four other minor candidates to choose the candidate to succeed López Obrador. The party will announce the results on September 6.

The process has not been without its critics. Ebrard has denounced irregularities in the survey and the use of the official apparatus to favor Sheinbaum.

On June 2, 2024, the presidential election will be held in Mexico, in which, in addition to the presidency, the entire bicameral Congress and 9 governorships of 32 states of the country will be renewed.

The ruling party comes to the election with force, since with just nine years of existence, Morena dominates both chambers of Congress and governs 23 of the 32 Mexican states.

AFP