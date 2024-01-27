The opposition in El Salvador, on the verge of extinction in the face of Bukele's overwhelming popularity

In El Salvador, less than a week before its general elections, few doubt Nayib Bukele's re-election, much less do they pay attention to the fact that his extension as president violates the constitution of that Central American country. The only variant that causes curiosity in the elections scheduled for February 4 is the future of the opposition: will it be extinguished by the consolidation of a hegemonic party model? Everything points to yes.

Polls in El Salvador predict that the current president and his party, Nuevas Ideas, will sweep the presidential and legislative elections. Bukele's high popularity, added to a series of changes in the rules of the electoral process prior to the elections, and a divided opposition that failed to capitalize on the discontent of different social sectors over the human rights violations committed during the Emergency Regime, explain this scenario. Opponents have also been unable to take advantage of citizen discontent due to the economic crisis.

Studies of social and political humor carried out four years ago by the Center for Citizen Studies of the Francisco Gavidia University (CEC-UFG) show that the Salvadoran political opposition is going through its worst moment.

The two traditional parties, which for three decades controlled the political scene of the smallest country in Central America, the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) and the Nationalist Republican Alliance party (ARENA), have lost a large part of their support bases. . Despite their insistent speeches of renewal, they are unable to recover them or confront the overwhelming popularity of Bukele who, with the implementation of the Exception Regime, has managed to neutralize the scourge of the gangs and has generated a state of satisfaction in terms of security. citizen, despite hundreds of complaints about arbitrary detentions and human rights violations in prisons.

“The leaders of the traditional opposition have high levels of rejection and there is a negative feeling due to their entire political past and the corruption scandals in their governments,” explains Óscar Picardo, director of the Study Center, an entity that analyzes the Salvadoran political situation. .

While emerging political parties, such as Vamos and Nuestro Tiempo, also fail to connect with people because they are very small and do not have resources or the capacity to make themselves known or communicate, explains Picardo.

Bukele's influence is such that even the parties that have been his allies, such as the Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA) – the group that served as his vehicle to come to power – and the National Concertation Party (PCN) They have been eclipsed by the ruling party. According to poll calculations, these parties would have no chance of returning to parliament after the election on February 4.

The most recent survey carried out by the electoral consortium Observa El Salvador, made up of three universities, including the Francisco Gavidia University, and five civil society organizations, indicates that Bukele enjoys 70.9% electoral preference among the population. He is followed in a distant second place by Manuel Flores, presidential candidate of the former FMLN guerrilla, with 2.9% approval. In third place is Joel Sánchez from ARENA with 2.7%. Luis Parada of Nuestro Tiempo has 1.1%, and in last place, Marina Murillo of the Fraternidad Patriota Salvadoreña party and José Javier Renderos of Fuerza Solidaria share 0.6%.

Nayib Bukele, greets during the opening of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023. SOPA Images (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

The other dilemma of the opponents: disappear

The forecasts indicate that Nuevas Ideas, the president's party, will win 57 of the 60 deputies in parliament, while Arena would win two seats and the Christian Democratic Party (PDC), one. That is to say, Bukele would reinforce total control in the Legislative Assembly, eliminating all counterweight in that power of the State.

Another dilemma that this crisis poses to the opponents is their existence as political parties. Accordin