The opposition rejected in the extraordinary plenary session of the Cartagena City Council this Friday the government’s proposal on the remuneration of councilors and management bodies, and allocation of municipal groups. MC and Vox voted against, while PSOE and the mixed group abstained.

The spokesman for the municipal group MC, Jesús Giménez Gallo, presented a suppression amendment so that the remuneration of councilors and those of the governing bodies or four general coordinators would be voted on separately. The opposition en bloc accepted this amendment with very similar arguments, among which it is repeated that these figures “will not serve to streamline the bureaucracy.” In the previous legislature there were three general coordinators. The proposed coordinators for this are: Government, Economic Development and Strategic Projects; Performing Arts and Audiovisual Industries; Procurement and Assets, and Digital Government and Business Guidance.

The mayor of the PSOE, Pedro Contreras, stressed that “the proposal has not been compared with the rest of the municipal groups, so we are against it. What the polls have not given them they have tried to place through a decree of the Governing Board. They try to govern from their office what they fail to govern from the plenary session, adding 4 sub-councillors to the 10 elected councillors.

Contreras warned the government team to “make speculations with other groups because for the PSOE this proposal of four general coordinators is inadmissible now or later.” Likewise, he urged the government to reinforce the tasks of the civil service “that are doing very well, and not impose more bosses on them.”

Castejón marks distance



The mayor of the mixed municipal group, Ana Belén Castejón, and Noelia Arroyo’s government partner in the tripartite legislature, described as “nonsense” the proposal to jointly vote the remuneration of the mayors with those of the governing bodies.

Castejón insisted that these figures “are unnecessary and will not streamline the bureaucracy.” He recalled that “remunerations have always been presented separately and we knew who the candidates were and their trajectories.” The councilor defended that this joint proposal “is a crude attempt to make it look the same when it is not, because the members of the Corporation are elected by the citizens, while the coordinators are proposed by the government and the Plenary decides.”

The councilor and general secretary of Sí Cartagena ended her speech by marking distance with Arroyo, who reproached her for having exceeded her exposure time by a minute and a half. “It has been able to take away all the material tools but not the voice that the citizens gave me at the polls,” she concluded.

For her part, the Councilor for Economic Development, Finance and Personnel, Esperanza Nieto, defended that “although it has not been done before”, article 123 of the Local Regime Bases Law allows a joint proposal to be submitted with all remuneration.

He also stressed that the government intends to maintain the remuneration of councilors without any variation, as well as the usefulness of the general coordinators.

«It is easy to make demagogy with the retribution of public offices. If the cost seems excessive to us, we are all in time to give up our salary and the advisers who are going to accompany us. It’s all in the legal framework.” In this regard, no group spoke in the plenary session. Criticism focused on the figure of the general coordinators.

Finally, the councilors voted the remuneration of the councilors and the allocation of the groups proposed by the government, without the one destined to the four coordinators. MC and Vox voted against, while PSOE and the mixed group abstained.

For the MC spokesman, Jesús Giménez Gallo, “when someone acts from arrogance, without discussing it, they can find an unexpected rejection. It is good that citizens perceive the work of controlling a minority government.

The Vox councilor, Gonzalo López Pretel, pointed out that “logic is stronger than political interest.” And he added to the comment “someone has not measured”, that the mayoress could be heard after the vote that “the government has not been able to measure that it had ten councilors and seek the support it lacks, a more long-term project and explain it good. I understand that it has also been a surprise because in the opposition someone has not measured. Let’s see if we all do it together, talk and reach agreements because otherwise it will be impossible. The mayor Esperanza Nieto closed the turn of interventions stating that “we will continue working.”