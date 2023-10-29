Opposition leaders in Bangladesh were accused on Sunday of killing a policeman during protests before the legislative elections. Salahuddin Mia, a police official, said that “164 members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, including (its leader) Mirza Alamgir, were charged with killing the policeman.”

The Bangladeshi authorities arrested Alamgir (75 years old), Secretary-General of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, this morning, on the second day of protests.

The police also conducted searches of the homes of a number of senior party officials, according to Zahiruddin Swapan, party spokesman.

Violence occurred yesterday, Saturday, during which a policeman and a demonstrator were killed, and at least 26 police ambulances were burned or damaged.

Police said that more than 100,000 opposition supporters participated in banned rallies in the capital, Dhaka.

The police accused the demonstrators of setting fire to a bus at dawn on Sunday, which led to the death of one person and the serious injury of another.

Security measures were tightened on Sunday in the capital, with thousands of police and border guards patrolling the streets.