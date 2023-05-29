if the opposition wants to win in 2024there has to be a great process of cooperation among all opposition parties and elect the candidate with the best chance of winning the presidential election. This, which is said quickly, is very difficult.

We are facing a collective action problem. Right now, parties and individuals are acting strategically in your own interest. His incentives are leading them to take actions that will end in unnecessarily negative results for the entire opposition. They are taking care of their little ranch.

let’s start with the BREADhe opposition party with greater presence in the country. Last week, the leader of this party, Marko Cortesannounced that they are thinking of establishing a series of requirements for applicants who want to compete for the presidential candidacy of the “Va por México” alliance (PAN-PRI-PRD):

1. Submit support signatures of 1% of the electoral roll (around one million voters) in 17 entities of the Republic.

2. 40% in the “name recognition” variable in national surveys.

3. 15% in the “intention to vote” also in surveys.

This is a very high barrier to entry for those interested.

These requirements appear to be tailor-made for the Presidential candidate be santiago creel. It would potentially leave other potential entrants like lilly tellezwho does not do badly in the polls, but lacks the structure to get a million signatures in 17 states.

The PAN directive would be biasing the competition in favor of their interests (the requirements have yet to be finally approved). He BREAD it would be behaving like a private club. We want a candidate of ours, of blue blood. Nothing that someone without ancestry can sneak in as happened with Fox in 2000. First dead before handing over the ranch to a stranger.

It seems insane to me the possibility candidacy of Creel. If Santiago has shown anything throughout his political career, it is that he is a lousy candidate. When fox swept the 2000 presidential election, Creel lost the head of government of the Federal District making way for none other than Lopez Obrador. Suspecting irregularities and fraud, instead of fighting the election in court, Santiago quickly threw in the towel because he knew that Fox would government Secretary.

Creel was the President’s favorite contender to be PAN candidate in 2006. I had all the resources to do it. And again she lost. On that occasion against Calderon who stayed with the PAN candidacy.

Santiago has been senator and deputy, always in the security of the multinominal lists. He’s a nice guy, but he should admit that he’s not a good candidate and his time is over. Instead of withdrawing from the PAN race, he is also defending his ranchito: the possibility of a miraculous comeback in politics that only exists in his mind. If the PAN effectively launches him as a candidate, the third strike and the out are called. That’s why, AMLO He wants him as the opposition representative in 2024.

then there is the PRI. Rather, it would be necessary to say the PRI of Alito Moreno. A clearly unpresentable character, involved in alleged cases of corruption that the government of AMLO take out and hide as you see fit.

The tricolor leader has already announced that he is also going for the presidential candidacy from “Va por México”. If the PRI itself has a lousy image in the electorate, let’s imagine that the presidential candidate is Alito. It is the perfect combination to lose, and down. Something like Roberto Madrazo in the 2006 election.

Politicians, however, tend to live in a delusion that is encouraged by the characters around them. The rest of us know that the idea of Dark competing for the Presidency in 2024 it’s laughable. Meanwhile, the PRI and Alito are just taking care of their little ranch, even if it dwarfs over time.

Not to mention Citizen Movementeither. In the attempt to differentiate itself from the parties of the past (PAN, PRI, PRD) and those of the present (Brunette, PT and Green), they want to go it alone in 2024. Unless they do it with Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas as their presidential candidate (he doesn’t want to), they are assured of defeat. They say they don’t care because their goal is 2030. We’ll see if it works for them. As far as the future comes, she is also taking care of his ranch.

AMLO is happy. As long as the opposition continues to demonstrate his narrow-mindedness, looking out only for his particular interests, Brunette has insured the victory in 2024.

