The pressures from the ruling party on the 43 opposition senators grouped in the PAN, PRI and Movimiento Ciudadano benches are increasing in the midst of the battle for the approval of the judicial reform, as leaders and legislators have denounced these days. On the eve of the draft amendment to the Constitution being submitted to the penultimate of the legislative filters, its approval in the Senate of the Republic, the opposition leaders reveal alleged pressures from the Government through state prosecutors, including from organized crime, so that Morena and its allies get the golden vote that gives them the qualified majority of 86 votes, essential for its approval.

The absence of Miguel Ángel Yunes, a PAN senator, at a meeting of the party’s bench on Monday night, has sparked speculation about his possible vote in favor of Morena. The ruling party only needs one more senator to approve the reform in the Senate. The strong rumors about the possible betrayal have forced Guadalupe Murguía, coordinator of his bench in the Senate, to call her colleague to order. “I make a respectful and firm call for you to vote in favor of Morena.” [Miguel Ángel Yunes] confirm your position on the reform of the Judiciary,” she said from the Senate, supported by her colleagues.

The parliamentary leader has finished her speech by launching a dart at the ruling party, responsible, in her opinion, for the pressures. “We demand that the federal government stop pressuring the opposition senators with corrupt offers and intimidating actions by the prosecutors. The survival of the Republic depends on the integrity, honor and patriotism of the opposition senators,” the PAN leader criticized.

Hours earlier, Ricardo Anaya, former presidential candidate and PAN senator, had stated that at least three opposition senators have been victims of persuasive actions, through “corrupting proposals,” including threats that point to legal action against them, to force them to vote in favor of the reform to the Judicial Branch. “We respectfully demand that the ruling party stop pressuring the opposition senators. I would not dare to make this complaint if I did not have knowledge, with circumstances of time, manner and place, of at least three fellow senators to whom corrupting proposals are being made. On the other hand, they are being harassed through state prosecutors,” said the PAN legislator.

Protesters march down Paseo de la Reforma on September 8. Mario Guzman (EFE)

The national leader of the PRI, Alejandro, has joined this version. Alito Moreno, who has raised his tone by referring to the pressures coming from organized crime. The PRI leader has maintained that the 15 senators of the PRI bench and their substitutes have had to gather in one place to give their vote against the controversial amendment to the Judicial Branch, which has caused protests, work stoppages and widespread criticism. “The country is suffering uncertain times. The PRI will never allow a dictatorship to be established in Mexico. The senators will vote against this crazy reform to the Judicial Branch,” said the PRI leader.

Another controversy, this one arithmetic, fuels the battle over alleged pressures from Morena. It is about the number of senators that defines the two-thirds of the Chamber, the number of legislators necessary to approve the reform. The Legislative Information System, the official platform of the Mexican Congress, establishes that the qualified majority is formed with 86 votes of the 128 senators, as long as 100% attendance is met. Morena and allies, who fight for the figure of 86 legislators as a qualified majority, add up to 85, after the only two surviving senators from the PRD, the old left-wing party in the process of disappearing, joined the ranks of Morena a few weeks ago.

Gerardo Fernández Noroña, president of the Senate, has gone to the media to defend the version that 85 votes give a qualified majority. Thus, the official bench The opposition would have the numbers to approve the constitutional amendment this week and submit it to the local congresses for consideration. If approved, it is likely that the opposition would promote unconstitutionality proceedings against the reform. “To calculate how much 86 senators represent, a simple rule of three is enough,” said Noroña. “The law requires two thirds for a qualified majority and it is evident that 86 senators out of 128 is 67.18%, which exceeds the legal requirement for a qualified majority,” he added.

Despite the request of the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, that the process and the times of the legislative body be respected, the ruling party is accelerating in the Senate. This Tuesday, the plenary will hold a session to publicize the reform bill, approved this Sunday by the Constitutional Points and Legislative Studies Committee. Although common sense indicates that the senators should have enough time to study the proposal, Morena and its allies plan to call a session on Tuesday for its final approval.

The Senate is the last barrier to the approval of the controversial reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which is part of the package of 18 far-reaching constitutional modifications sent to the Legislature on February 5. Congress has less than 22 days to complete its procedural path before Sheinbaum becomes president. The objective of the ruling bloc is to complete the amendment to the Judicial Branch before the last day of the six-year term, a kind of gift to Sheinbaum, who will assume the presidency on October 1. The most controversial axis of the changes to the Magna Carta is that judges, ministers and magistrates are elected at the polls, by popular vote. If approved, at least 17 local congresses would still need to support the change, which is easy, given the regional power that Morena has accumulated.

