The opposition candidate, Maximiliano Pullaro, voting in the province of Santa Fé, on July 16, 2023.

Peronism is one step away from losing the province of Santa Fe, Argentina’s third electoral district. In the primaries held this Sunday, the sum of candidates from the opposition coalition swept 63% of the votes, more than double that of Peronism. The 35-point advantage seems irreversible in the face of the September elections, so the ruling party will cede this important piece of the electoral board, today in the hands of the Peronist Omar Perotti. If confirmed, Santa Fe will join other provinces seized from Peronism by Together for Change (JxC) this year, such as San Luis and San Juan. Although the provincial elections have a regional logic, the opposition sees them as an advance of the general will for change and sees itself getting closer to victory in the presidential elections next October.

“The Argentina of injury is falling behind,” celebrated the JXC presidential candidate Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. “Proposals in detail it is what people value. People no longer want violence because it is what got us to where we are today, ”he added about the victory of his candidate from Santa Fe, former Security Minister Maximiliano Pullaro, who won the support of one in three voters. Pullaro won the internship against Senator Carolina Losada, who had the national support of Patricia Bullrich, Rodríguez Larreta’s rival in the opposition coalition’s presidential internship.

This Monday, when assessing the results, both Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich took the iron out of the fierce Santa Fe electoral campaign and opted for the union from now on to defeat Peronism in the province and in the country as a whole.

Discouragement and silence spread in the official ranks this Monday. Santa Fe is the third most populous district in the country after the provinces of Buenos Aires (Peronist) and Córdoba (opposition). One of the few who made reference to the harsh defeat was the head of the Security portfolio, Aníbal Fernández, who expressed his confidence that the result could be reversed in the provincial elections on September 10.

Fight against drug trafficking

Pullaro served as Minister of Security during the government of the socialist Miguel Lifschitz between 2015 and 2019. Although in those years the criminal gangs associated with drug trafficking were already very powerful in Santa Fe, especially in the city of Rosario and its surroundings, the situation is getting worse and worse. Violence has been one of the axes of the campaign, together with the difficult economic situation.

The attack on the supermarket of Messi’s in-laws, the Rocuzzo, last March gave planetary visibility to a fight between drug gangs that does not respect schools, courts or soccer fields. In 2022, a new homicide record was broken in Rosario, with 287 violent deaths, but this 2023 could be even more lethal: so far, 155 murders have been recorded, according to data published by local media.

In the final stretch of the campaign, Pullaro promised to take a battery of measures against violence associated with drug trafficking, such as increasing police presence on the streets, resuming complex criminal investigations, and controlling prisoners in the prison service. The Rosario drug lords remain in charge of their businesses from prison and do not hesitate to make public demonstrations of their power. The last starring Los Monos, the most bloodthirsty drug gang in Argentina, was to display a giant flag on June 24 at the tribute match for Maximiliano Rodríguez at Newell’s stadium in which Lionel Messi participated.

