The opposition demanded this Friday President Alberto Fernández to intervene in Formosa in the face of the police repression ordered by the Gildo Insfrán government amid the claims of neighbors and merchants for the return to phase 1 of the restrictions due to the coronavirus.

“President: they repress and shoot the people of Formosa with rubber bullets, who demand that Gildo Insfrán be able to work. I hope that justice will act. Until when will you allow these abuses?“, wrote the president of the Pro, Patricia Bullrich, from her Twitter account.

Along the same lines, the president of the UCR, Alfredo Cornejo, who pointed out that with “repression and violation of human rights, this is how the dictatorship of Gildo Insfrán acts. while the government of Alberto Fernández protects him“.

The opposition also took the opportunity to recall the praise that Fernández gave Insfrán a short time ago, defining him as “one of the best politicians and human beings.”

The president of the interblock of the deputies of Together for Change, Mario Negri, also sent a message to Fernández: “President Alberto Fernández tell your friend Insfrán to stop repressing the people of Formosa!” He wrote.

He also claimed that the Government does not have “double bar on Human Rights“.

For its part, the bloc of senators from Together for Change also spoke out and demanded that the Government “urgently guarantee the fundamental rights violated“.

Formosa deputy Ricardo Buryaile, who was very active from social networks and in the media questioning Insfrán’s decisions, said that “the president cannot remain silent“before those facts.

Shouting “we want to work”, dozens of people marched this Friday towards the provincial Government House to protest Insfrán’s decision to return to phase 1 due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

At one point, and when they tried to circumvent the security fence set up in the place, they faced police officers, who threw rubber bullets, tear gas, and then detained some protesters, including journalists.

The provincial government justified the police action and ratified the tightening of the restrictions in the province.

It was the provincial government minister, Jorge Abel González, who spoke out in defense of the violent police action. He argued that the security forces acted because the protesters They “threw eggs” and then “broke the fence” perimeter of the Government House.

“A first act of violence is that they threw eggs and the second is that they broke the fence,” González said in statements to C5N.