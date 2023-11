Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 2:05 p.m.



| Updated 2:49 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Portugal is in full political turmoil after the resignation on Tuesday of its prime minister, António Costa, after being involved in an investigation for corruption and influence peddling in businesses related to the production of lithium and hydrogen. The President of the Republic, Marcelo…

This content is exclusive for subscribers