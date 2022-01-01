The president of the PP of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, at the party’s headquarters in Valencia, last December. Monica Torres

The president of the PPCV, Carlos Mazón, has lamented the “lack of self-criticism” of the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, in his year-end speech, in which, in his opinion, “he forgot about those who cannot pay the light, the increase in poverty and the collapse of health ”. “We have a very different reality,” Mazon has considered.

The popular, although he has pointed out that “everything that Puig has said is very good”, has remarked that “the most important thing is what has been forgotten, because today there are many Valencians who cannot pay the electricity bill, there are more poverty and the social gap is increasing in the Valencian Community ”.

Mazón, in a statement, has assured that Puig “has not remembered the collapse in the care of social services and the people who are suffering, as well as the collapse of both health workers and patients who are suffering in health public as in primary care ”.

The president of the PPCV has stressed that in this time of pandemic “Valencians, Alicante and Castellón have shown great strength and a high dose of responsibility.” “We have shown that we are a mature society,” he celebrated.

For his part, the deputy of Citizens (Cs) in the Valencian Courts Carlos Gracia has disfigured Puig with his “triumphalism” and has considered that “he has nothing to celebrate” because 2021 “has been a year marked by poor health management of the tripartite and for its continuous internal wars, its occurrences and its impositions ”.

In a statement, García has accused Puig of “living in a parallel reality far removed from the problems of the street.” “It has shown that it is incapable of solving the main problems of the Valencian Community, such as under-financing or lack of water. And to cover that lukewarmness, it has dedicated itself to creating sterile debates such as decentralization or the supposed fiscal dumping, which only creates division and confrontation, ”he reproached him.

In addition, he has considered that the health management of the pandemic has been “clearly deficient”, since the ‘modus operandi’ of the tripartite to face all the waves “has been that of closure and ruin instead of forecasting and prevention”.