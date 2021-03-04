The escalation of tension between the two government partners in the Murcia City Council – which took another step forward with the popular complaint against Mario Gómez – has deepened the feeling of “misrule” that municipal opposition groups have been denouncing. The socialist spokesman, José Antonio Serrano, affirmed yesterday, in relation to the investigation followed by the UDEF for alleged irregularities in the minor contracts signed by four councilors of the City Council, that “the entire Ballesta management smells bad. Roque Ortiz’s shenanigans, Coello’s vaccinations, and now the contract investigation.

In addition, he declares that “it is a real shame that this municipal institution is under suspicion for this way of managing the PP, so flawed and dotted with doubts,” said Serrano, who demanded that the mayor “show his face, not hide and clarify your management and that of your team, since the investigation has been in place since 2015, when you took office for the first time. However, he insisted that “this action does not surprise us because from the PSOE we have spent months analyzing alleged violations in hiring, which has forced us, due to their seriousness, to go to court,” said Serrano, in relation to the complaint filed before the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged irregularities related to the Parks and Gardens contract.

«Cessation» or «motion of censure»



The municipal spokesman for Vox, José Ángel Antelo, remarked “that Murcians are stunned how PP and Cs are dedicated to fighting each other, while thousands of families, companies and workers suffer their policies of the bolt for all.” The leader of the ultra-conservative formation already considered in the February plenary session, in relation to this situation, that Ballesta “must act as mayor and dismiss Gómez”, given the disqualifications launched by him against the first mayor, whom he called “the worst ruler of the history of Murcia ». Likewise, Antelo considered that the orange spokesperson “must leave or present a motion of censure.”

In a similar vein, Podemos regretted that the mandate is escaping with these fights while solutions are not taken to other vital issues for the municipality. «There is no mobility project, we breathe poor quality air, the districts are still abandoned, vaccines are administered irregularly, third sector entities cannot cope with the thousands of families in a precarious situation … This It cannot be tolerated, it is time to turn municipal politics around and govern thinking about the problems of the people, not those of the Government, “said the purple spokesman, Ginés Ruiz.

“This coalition that is a mistake from the beginning and it is not that this government is broken, it is that it has never existed,” he concluded.