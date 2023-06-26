The opposition does not want to be left behind. López Obrador and Morena took the initiative one day after the elections in the Edomex and Coahuila. They threw themselves headlong into the presidential campaign. And they pulled all the media attention. The opposition stayed, like the chinito, “no more milando”. We have been talking for three weeks about the six possible contenders of the ruling coalition for the Presidency. Of the rules imposed by the President. From the start of campaigns that are not campaigns. In short, where does López Obrador want the public discussion to be? between now and September 6, when finally Uncover your candidate for the Presidency (I still think that AMLO will designate the winner and it will be Claudia Sheinbaum).

The opposition was faced with a dilemma.

I could let the ruling party play alone these months, without getting involved, for them to act after September 6 and then grab the attention of the media. After all, it was very difficult to compete with the ruling party, in addition to the fact that they were going through the summer holidays, which are very bad months for campaigning (people are on something else).

The other option of opposition was to launch his own presidential candidate selection process and dispute, thus, the media attention to the ruling party.

It goes without saying that both options implied violating the electoral law, as the ruling party is doing. But the INE has already accommodated to the violation of the rules as long as the game is carried out with semantic simulations.

This weekend, the opposition decided to fight back. Today they will announce the selection rules for their presidential candidate who will formally be called “National Responsible for the Construction of the Broad Opposition Front.” Yesterday, Reforma leaked the selection method. Here is a summary of what I understood:

First stage: Those interested in competing must collect 150,000 signatures. Those who obtain them will participate in a first campaign. Three surveys will then be applied (one in housing, another by telephone and the last digital) to determine who are the three most competitive applicants.

Second stage: The tercia will continue in the campaign and there will be “at least five catwalks”. The sum of all the signatures collected will be considered the electoral list that will be able to vote in a primary election that will count 50% in the decision of the winner. A committee of seven members from civil society and six from the parties (it is understood that the PAN, PRI and PRD) will prepare the scheme for primary elections in at least 300 voting centers. The other 50% of the decision of who will be the presidential candidate will be defined by a national poll.

Let’s see if they reveal more data today. For example: how are campaigns going to be financed that, as in the case of Morena, will not be officially campaigns.

At first glance, it seems like a very complicated method. Two stages and several decision instruments (non-probabilistic surveys, probabilistic surveys and primary election based on a limited registry).

Hard to know if it will work. It doesn’t look promising. I notice that it is sophisticated, expensive to carry out and, for now, full of holes that could be used to manipulate the results (we will see if today, or later, they define more details to close said holes).

But this process is the result of reaching an agreement between so many groups that participate in the opposition front. Not only the three parties but several civil society organizations. It is the typical agreement where many put their brains and hands. What is remarkable is that they reached an agreement and everything indicates that the opposition will be united in 2024, at least in the presidential election.

Therefore, Starting today, the opposition will enter the media scene. It’s good because the campaigns that are not Morena campaigns have been boring. They have not given notice, except for Marcelo Ebrard’s proposal to create a secretariat of the Fourth Transformation whose head would be Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, which the President’s son quickly rejected.

The yawning is logical in the morenista case. The rules are designed not to raise dust. No proposals or confrontations. Go to town, show off who is the most lopezobradorista of all, have them do shamanic rituals and repeat pure trifles. Overall, the decision is already made.

In the midst of the boredom of the campaign that is not a Morena campaign, we will see how much the campaign that is not an opposition campaign sticks.