By highlighting that the results obtained in the elections this June 4 in the State of Mexico and Coahuila were better than expected, the leaders of the Va por México alliance, Marko Cortés, Alejandro Moreno and Jesús Zambrano, led a press conference to endorse their commitment to go together for the 2024 elections.

number of votes

Marko Cortés, president of the PAN, affirmed that Va por México achieved the same number of votes as the Juntos Haremos Historia coalitionthat is, among the PRI, PAN and PRD candidates in the State of Mexico and Coahuila they obtained the same number of votes as those obtained by the party in power, which were around 3.5 million votes.

“In votes we come out even again”, explaining that this means that the coalition is powerful, it does add up and it is possible to win the Presidency of the Republic.

“The Va por México coalition achieved a resounding victory in the state of Coahuila, we won by more than anyone expected, we won by more than 2 to 1, we won 16 of the 16 local districts that were in contention. In it State of Mexico we managed to overcome the 25 points in a very considerable way that they had an advantage on us and we ended up in a much closer election than what the published polls said,” he added.

citizen apathy

At the conference, the leaders of the PAN and PRD agreed to regret the voter apathysince only 49 percent of the electoral roll participated.

“We could not, we did not have the ability to reverse the perception that it was not worth going out to vote and there are the numbers. It is also the responsibility of those who for whatever reason decided not to vote and we will see in the coming years what will be the government disaster in the State of Mexico”, added Zambrano.

Marko Cortés went further by reproaching that not all the political actors of the State of Mexico “did what they should do.”

In this sense, he sent a message to the leaders of Movimiento Ciudadano so that they think about Mexico, which could be interpreted as an ultimatum to join the alliance, by asking them not to put their partisan interests first, “so that they do not distract the opposition vote.” .

The opposition leaders closed the doors to the corcholatas, given the possibility that the Morenista aspirants who do not achieve the candidacy try to go over to the opposition.

“That it is not going to occur to President López Obrador to fake a lawsuit with one of his bottle caps and want to send us as an opposition candidate. We say it clearly, none of the corcholatas will be a candidate for the Va por México coalition.

no to the bottle caps

In this sense, Alejandro Moreno, from the PRI, reiterated what his colleagues said by highlighting that the door to opportunism will not be opened in the Va por México coalition: “No remnant of Morena has a place in the Va por México coalition, they will not be It is going to open the door to opportunism, no profile that comes out of Morena is going to be here to lead the powerful and solid collision ”.

For his part, in his traditional morning conference, President López Obrador congratulated the governors-elect, for the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez, and for Coahuila, Manolo Jiménez, to whom he promised that the federal government will continue to support them regardless of his party.

“Congratulate the people who participated yesterday, the citizens in Coahuila, in the State of Mexico, because they exercised their right to freely elect their authorities,” he added.

On election day, López Obrador highlighted: “there were no major problems, the people participated and there were no post-election protests, although complaints can still be filed legally, but in both cases, the second places came out to recognize those who had the most votes.”

sinaloa

Inzunza

celebrate democratic exercise

“I am pleased that there has been a democratic exercise, that citizens have come out to vote freely and have expressed themselves through the right conferred on them by the Constitution,” said the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza.

He highlighted the favorable results in the State of Mexico, where, in addition, he said, for the first time a woman will be in charge as state governor.

“As if that were not enough, an unquestionable woman, a teacher, Delfina Gómez,” she added.

“I congratulate the voters who have wanted to give a historic election,” he said.