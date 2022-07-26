Cartagena has “more shit on the street than a chicken coop,” said José López, from MC. “Except for Calle Mayor, which is the pasture of tourists, the rest is Lhicarsa territory,” Leli García, from Podemos, ironically proposed as a tourist slogan. Gonzalo Abad, from Vox, agreed with both that the government team “cannot solve the problem of dirt”, despite the admission that the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, made of the problem and her attempts to exercise greater control. For this reason, the dirt in the streets was taken by the three opposition groups as a hook flag to reproach him for his mismanagement. The consequences are neglected neighborhoods, growing citizen insecurity, lack of support for the productive fabric and commerce, urban planning that needs to be ordered, and poor care for the environment, they stressed.

“We have ordered your government program to kill Cartagena in nine steps. You want it contaminated; abandoned in health and education; ruinous by the increase of the debt with the banks; fearful of lack of security; isolated by poor communications; ‘shaggy’ from dirt; plundered by Murcia, negative due to the bad political environment, and cornered when it comes to the future for its young people. They are the letters of the name of the municipality,” said López, who believes that Arroyo supports the grievance from the capital.

Abad broke down the program of the government agreement to underline that there are countless projects that he considers unfulfilled. “You are processing a General Plan that you will not be able to approve before the end of the legislature and you have the reforms of the municipal markets, the Wi-Fi networks on beaches and squares and the citizen card for pending municipal procedures,” he warned. «There is a ‘shadow plan’ that in three years has not even done the pilot test. They won’t have time to draw up the special plans for San Antón and Santa Lucía, the bus transport plan is insufficient, the ZAL and on the train we go backwards, like crabs », he said.

“‘Cartagenophobia'”



Leli García, from Podemos, reproached the executive for “demonstrating his ‘cartagenophobia’ with the abandonment of neighborhoods, neglected basic services, lack of investment and zero concern for the environment.” “Instead of making grandiose strategic plans, they should deal with solving day-to-day problems for citizens,” he added. He requested special attention in Los Mateos, especially among his most disadvantaged neighbors; more demand for improvements in health care by the Autonomous Community and a real commitment against environmental pollution.

Regarding the work of Lhicarsa, «the only thing clean here is the garden of the lady mayor, who we have already seen uses her influences for it. The rest are complaints everywhere, from Monte Blanco to Isla Plana, and from the port cliff to El Albujón,” López said. «The truth is that Lhicarsa’s contract went from 8.5 million in 1996 to 33 in 2012, with a debt of 16 that we all also paid. And Cartagena is still very dirty, “added Leli García.