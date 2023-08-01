Monday, July 31, 2023, 11:49 p.m.



The Torrevieja plenary session gave the green light yesterday, solely with the votes of the PP (which has an absolute majority), to two files for extrajudicial recognition of credit, one of 3 million and the other of 1.8. Both included dozens of invoices with omission of the auditing function due to the majority lacking budgetary credit, due to the lack of a technical report or even, in one case, with a secretarial allegation warning of a possible double payment for the same legal advice service. . Payments, in any case, for services already provided that sparked criticism from the opposition.

The Councilor for the Treasury, Domingo Paredes, argued for the approval of these that there are multiple sentences that call on the City Council to order these payments for services rendered, because, otherwise, “an illicit enrichment of the administration would be taking place.”

Against this, the Vox spokesman, Salvador Ruso, appreciated an abuse of the use of minor contracts and warned of possible “patrimonial consequences for those who vote in favor.” The leader of Sueña Torrevieja, Pablo Samper, for his part, blamed this for a “slowness” of the government team as there are invoices that exceed one year since the service was provided. And, for his part, the Socialist councilor, David Villanueva, endorsed the words of the inspector that this credit “breaks the principle of annuity” and denounced that the exposed expenses (such as parks or urban cleaning) are “current and foreseeable” and that, therefore, are being managed in an “irregular” way.

More consensus found the entrustment to Sum of the infractions due to excessive noise. A police report warns that Torrevieja is not imposing sanctions. The Councilor for Security, Federico Alarcón, warned that the ordinance is “obsolete”, to the point that the fines are in pesetas, and assured that this solution will help to apply the sanctions with more efficiency and diligence.

The socialist leader, Bárbara Soler, warned that the Generalitat had already called attention to the “inaction” of the City Council in this matter. One that would suffer, for example, the residents of Orihuela street with a provisional bus stop under their houses. Their complaints were transferred by PSOE and Sueña. The Councilor for Transport, Antonio Vidal, expressed his understanding and assured that the stop will be moved when the technicians determine a viable alternative.

The San Juan fireworks display will take place at the end of this summer Sueña’s reproach for the suspension of the San Juan firework display led to the mayor’s announcement that his intention is for it to take place at the end of the summer, when the contract award is resolved. This was bogged down after the appeal of the second best valued merchant. The City Council opposed this in the first instance and later retracted, assuring that the offer of the first successful bidder did not correspond to reality.