The case Dani Olmo It begins to grate on the nerves of the Barça fans. Since the player is still not registered among the ranks of Barcelona, ​​waiting for an alleged resolution in the coming days, there are many voices that are already crying out against the management he is doing. Joan Laportaclub president.

Victor Fontformer presidential candidate and leader of ‘Yes to the Future’, pointed out the “seriousness of the events related to the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor” and asked Laporta for explanations, and trusted him that the locker room would not finally lose the forward. «We share the concern of all culés about the disastrous sporting, economic and institutional consequences of this case. The result is the possible loss of a player who four months ago we brought in for 55 million euros and who now we see may leave due to a management full of improvisations and absolute lack of professionalism,” he said in a statement.

From ‘Yes to the Future’ they trust that Barça will fix a dramatic situation with respect to the star signing of last summer, but they consider it “intolerable that the top leader of Barça acts in this way and offers this image.” «That is why we demand that the board and president Joan Laporta immediately give all the necessary explanations to detail what actions they have taken and what the consequences will be. We want to know the reason for signing such a valuable player knowing that we exceeded Fair Play if, as has been demonstrated, we had no plan to resolve the situation. We want to know the reason for going to court if we knew that there was no way forward, as is proven in the resolutions issued by the judges. What actions is the club taking from now on to avoid the loss of Olmo and Pau Víctor. We want transparency about the Camp Nou VIP seat sales operation. “We want to remain hopeful that we will not lose a player just four months after signing him for 55 million euros.”

The ‘Som un clam’ platform has gone one step further and has directly requested the resignation of Joan Laporta. “The failure in the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, whether positive or not, shows, four years later, that Barça’s management has not improved and that there is only one option: to step aside,” begins the message sent .









“From Som un Clam we want to express our total indignation and shame caused by the management of president Joan Laporta and the board of directors regarding the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, and we demand their resignation,” the statement continues, in which points out that the “bad image is aggravated by continuous lies and deception of members with false promises that are never fulfilled and end up harming the club.”

“For this reason, we ask for the resignation of the president and the board of directors, while we call on Barcelona fans to mobilize, reverse this situation and make their voices heard,” he concludes.