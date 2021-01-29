Marko Cortés, national leader of PAN Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro

The opposition bloc Va por México has presented the general lines of its program. A document of just 15 pages where the unusual alliance between the PAN, PRI and PRD has in its sights the budget battle in the Lower House, thinking, above all, of next year. More than half of the 10 objectives of the program include references to budget items and underline its desire to “limit the discretionary powers of the Executive in this matter.”

The midterm elections on June 6, where the 500 federal deputies and 15 governorships will be settled, will be a litmus test to measure the resistance of Morena, who has a majority in both chambers. The coalition aspires to snatch that of Congress in the summer, even control the Finance commission, and from there begin to wear down the projects that come directly from the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, either as a counterweight in the negotiations for the next budgets or strangling the initiatives in the lower house.

The proposal of Va por México, presented this Wednesday in a joint act of the leaders of the three parties, goes even further and specifies how they would intervene directly in the budgetary course of this year: “We propose to redirect the resources of pharaonic works and unproductive resulting from the rescue of Pemex, the Dos Bocas refinery, the Mayan Train and the Transismic Train ”.

The star projects of the six-year term have represented 64.9 billion pesos (3 billion dollars) of this year’s budget, which has an annual increase of 1.3%. The Mayan Train, a tourist project in the Yucatan peninsula, takes 36.3 billion pesos (1.645 million dollars). The General Felipe Ángeles Airport, 21,300 million pesos (974 million dollars) and the Interurban Train, 7,000 million pesos (320 million dollars).

The coalition’s plan is to scrape up to 4% of GDP from these budgeted projects and dedicate it to a package of new measures: more funds for the judiciary, public ministries, security, justice, health, environment and education, in addition to a basic food income and an emergency fund for employment. The roadmap also raises the rescue of programs eliminated by Morena such as children’s homes, full-time schools and shelters for victims of violence, cuts that were received with strong criticism, including a good amount of friendly fire.

Reform to limit the discretion of the Executive

The objectives of the alliance program are based, in any case, from two premises. First, that the sum of votes of the three formations will achieve an absolute majority in the Chamber. The latest survey this month from the newspaper The financial he favored Morena with a voting intention of 26%. Later, in the remainder of the budget path after the June elections, that hypothetical opposition majority would have enough political weight to negotiate the movements of the items decided by the Government.

The Mexican presidential system grants a wide margin to the Executive, which technically does not have an obligation to render accounts before parliament. “Once the Budgets are approved, the subsequent modifications do not go through either deputies or senators. The Government can spend as it sees fit, ”explains Alejandra Macías, research director at the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP). The so-called Public Account collects these excesses or cuts in spending. For the financial year 2020, for example, a higher load is foreseen in the energy and health sections. While social programs such as Sembrando Vida registered a decline.

In fact, the program includes the proposal to eliminate for the future this presidential prerogative in the budgetary sphere. “I will vote in favor of a law that limits the powers of the Executive to modify in practice the destination of the resources approved by the legislative power,” the document states.

Beyond budgetary issues, they promise a reform of the Internal Security law “to avoid the normalization of the presence of the armed forces in security tasks.” As well as the maintenance of “currently existing autonomous or regulatory bodies, created by constitutional or legal mandate”, in relation to the Government’s offensive against autonomous bodies such as the National Institute of Transparency (Inai), the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) , the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH).