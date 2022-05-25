And then there they go, to hell with God. Florestan.

When we are ten days away from the elections in Aguascalientes, Durango, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca, Hidalgo and Quintan Roo, everything points to Morena winning the majority. After this process, President López Obrador will only have the two left for next year, Coahuila and the jewel of the state of Mexico.

On the next day five, López Obrador will be the big winner and the PRI the big loser, as has been happening in the recent state elections in which he has lost all of them. The PAN will win Aguascalientes and with the alliance will fight Durango and Tamaulipas. And until there.

That will lead Morena to win more than twenty governments in these almost four years, triumphs that are only attributable to López Obrador, not to the party.

The result of 5, plus Coahuila and the State of Mexico in 23, will set the stage for the 2024 presidential elections in which, the way things are going, without a single competitive leadership in the opposition, they will be won by López Obrador and the candidate you choose. His opposition will be that of Ricardo Monreal and, if not, that of Marcelo Ebrard, opposition within his movement, a movement that he is.

Thus, the years have passed and the turtle is still lying in the hammock, or on the canvas, and López Obrador’s hares have not stopped their race for the presidency without the opposition being able to take advantage of the fact that in 2024 he will not It will be on the presidential ticket and, until now, those in front, either, not in a winning way.

And it is that they have no one to put and he has plenty.

PATCHWORK

1. ACCUSES.- Dr. Laurie Ann Ximenez-Fyvie blamed Jorge Alcocer and Hugo López-Gatell for a large part of the 700,000 deaths, which she revealed caused their erratic handling of the Covid epidemic in Mexico. She said that they preferred to be politicians who support President López Obrador, rather than scientists. And he did not subtract part of that responsibility from his boss;

2. GRANDCHILDREN.- Alcocer is the same person who led a family decision, I do not vaccinate my grandchildren, to a State public policy whereby no grandchild in the country was vaccinated, a limitation that has been maintained until now when in Mexico no one has been vaccinated. less than twelve years old. He is the same one who reiterated the disappearance of psychiatric hospitals because, he affirmed, mental health is fully cared for by the family. They continue to dismantle the public health system as if there were no tomorrow; Y

3. CONTROL.- Now Volaris is the one who will move one hundred flights to the Felipe Ángeles, which will reduce its operations from the Benito Juárez by 20 percent. Its general director Enrique Beltranena said that this responds to a combined market decision, (sic) with a request from the government, read from President López Obrador. There is no doubt about the strength he has, strength that none of his predecessors have had.

See you tomorrow, but in private