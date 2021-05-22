The bloc of deputies of Together for Change estimates that, for now, the ruling party “Does not have the votes” to approve in the lower house the controversial bill to reform the public prosecutor’s office.

The opposition deputy Gustavo Menna, who starred in the tough debate in the Justice and Constitutional Affairs commissions, said this Saturday that “I believe that the ruling is a way of pushing for treatment but today they don’t have the votes ”.

Meanwhile, the deputy of the Frente de Todos and judicial operator of the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, Rodolfo Tailhade sand presented in the open case based on the self-report presented by the interim attorney general, Eduardo Casal, to be investigated for alleged illicit enrichment.

Tailhade, one of the promoters of that law with changes introduced by the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, asked prosecutor Federico Delgado to all of Casal’s affidavits are incorporated into the case as of 2013. “In order to study its evolution, and that the proof measures, especially the accounting expert opinions, required in the presentation”, in the case that Judge Sebastián Ramos has.

Furthermore, Tailhade said that “let’s get the support of other blocks “to approve the bill that modifies the majorities necessary to appoint the Attorney General of the Nation.

Meanwhile, a petition on change.org presented by the Network of Entities for an Independent Justice in Argentina (REJIA) has already achieved almost 90 thousand signatures of support. See https://www.change.org/porlajusticiaindependiente.

REJIA is made up of the NGOs Cadal (chaired by Sybil Rhodes), the Buenos Aires City Bar Association (Máximo Fonrouge), Forensic Accountants (Alfredo Popritkin), Legislative Directory (María Baron), Fores (Alfredo Vítolo), Jubi judges (Luis Herrero), Republican Professors (Guillermo Mizraji), Will Justice (Raúl Aguirre Saravia and María Eugenia Talerico) and Usina de Justicia (Diana Cohen Agrest and César Mayer), Río de La Plata Civil Association (Alberto Cohan) and the Institute Higher Law Studies of Mendoza (Arlington Roberto Uliarte).

In his analysis, Menna told Dato on Radio Milenium’s Dato that “it is true that they had the majority to sign the opinion but that It is due to the particularity of how the commissions are formed”And the support of filoK José Luis Ramón.

“What was clear that the minority blocs that tend to oscillate accompanying the government in many initiatives, in this case have expressed their refusal to give a quorum”, He added, referring to the deputies who respond to former Minister of Economy Roberto Lavagna.

Menna said that “I think there is an understanding generalized that the project is very serious because it hits the center of what is the constitutional definition of how the public prosecutor should be: independent and autonomous ”.

“The reforms that the law makes to this project end its autonomy and independence, which is serious. On the one hand, that will consecrate impunity. The Public Ministry in the accusatory process is the one that has the key to the action. Here are uAn obsession to displace Casal”, Concluded the deputy for Chubut.

