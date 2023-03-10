Supporters of the opposition party “Shor” began to picket the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova in Chisinau

Supporters and representatives of the opposition Shor party began a picket near the buildings of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Moldova and the Appeals Chamber of the Republic, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the party.

“They demand fair justice, oppose police arbitrariness, political persecution of supporters, members and leadership of the Shor party… On Sunday, a mass, peaceful rally will take place in Chisinau,” Shor reported.

The day before, searches began in Moldova in the case of organizing mass riots. The searches are taking place on the eve of a protest rally by the country’s opposition, which is scheduled for March 12.