Venezuela is experiencing one of the most tense moments in its history. This Friday the event was held inauguration of Nicolás Maduro as president before Parliament despite the most controversial recent elections due to allegations of electoral fraud. So far, whoever has missed the appointment on January 10 is opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutiawhose whereabouts are unknown.

For its part, the opposition platform Comando con Venezuela continues to believe in the return of its leader and assured in Bogotá that the opponent would be proclaimed president This Friday in Venezuela, however, Maduro has already been sworn in for the period 2025-2031.

“Edmundo is sworn in. We cannot give the strategies, we are only waiting, but the oath is being sworn in Venezuela and we know that the cards are already put on the table, they just have not been turned,” said the opposition coordinator Comando con Venezuela in Colombia, Mariluz Palma. The latest information about the opponent is that was in the Dominican Republic and that he would return to his homeland for the big day.

Palma, spokesperson for Machado’s platform in Colombia, considered that with the oath, Maduro “is violating the Constitution, “It is violating popular sovereignty, it is violating the mandate of a people who decided on July 28 that the president is Edmundo González Urrutia.” “It is the people of Venezuela who are sworn in, so we are calm. Edmundo is the president and we are going to continue until we get our president sworn in. We are waiting,” stressed the opposition spokesperson.

Former President Chinchilla concludes the “mission”

Although some continue to maintain confidence, other allies such as Felipe Calderón, former president of Mexico, assure that González’s return is “difficult” in the face of the growing repression of Chavismo. Meanwhile, the former Costa Rican president Laura Chinchilla has declared “mission” completed of accompaniment.

The opposition leader has been accompanied in these last stages by several former Latin American presidents, including Chinchilla, who after verifying the latest measures adopted by the Chavista authorities has declared that “it was an honor accompany the legitimate president of Venezuela on this mission.”

Chinchilla has regretted the closure of the land border and airspace and has even denounced “the deployment of a defense system of missiles”. Maduro, he added, “perpetuates himself in the most delegitimized, most weakened and most isolated power”, but has promised that “they will not rest” until “the final victory”.

For his part, Calderón acknowledged in an interview that, “given the conditions, Edmundo’s arrival seems very difficult González to Venezuela”, in light of the latest “abuses” perpetrated by Maduro. In this sense, he has confirmed that the former presidents have already concluded their meetings with Edmundo González’s team and that it is now up to him to assess the steps to follow .





The former Colombian president Andres Pastrana He also regretted in an interview with the network Snail that the “panic” of the “usurper” Maduro led him to order a blockade from the first hour “to do not allow entry neither by sea, nor by land, nor by air.” “So, logically, it was impossible to enter Venezuela,” acknowledged Pastrana, who considers that “a coup d’état” has been consolidated in Caracas.

The border closure decreed by the Maduro Government will be in force for 72 hoursat least until 5:00 a.m. (local time) on Monday, as reported by both Venezuelan and Colombian authorities early this Friday.