CDMX.- A few hours before Claudia Sheinbaum receives the certificate that accredits her as President-elect, the parliamentary Opposition urged the Morena member to be the Leader of all Mexicans and to break the chains that the outgoing Government maintains with drug trafficking.

Within the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, deputies and senators from Morena, PT and Verde Ecologista jubilantly praised the figure of Sheinbaum and predicted that the doctor will concentrate on caring for women.

“Mexican girls will spend their first years of life with a woman as President and that will fill their destiny with possibilities,” said the PT deputy Benjamín Robles.

“Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo already represents a milestone for Mexico that will remain forever marked in national history and in the personal history of each one of us.”

Another tone was used by PRI senator Beatriz Paredes Rangel, who believes that Sheinbaum’s coreligionists need “the wisdom to ensure that easy praise and courtesy do not blind her intelligence, which she has, and allow her to assume responsibility as President of the Republic to be the head of the Mexican State and President of all Mexicans.”

The Tlaxcala native said that it would be desirable for Mexicans to recover “a head of the Executive Branch who is an interlocutor for everyone and not just an interlocutor for those who are close to her. I hope that there is a possibility that the first female President has the greatness of self-criticism and not just the ability to look in the mirror with a smile.”

For Movimiento Ciudadano, Senator Ruth Alejandra López Hernández demanded that Sheinbaum recognize the victories that “some Morena supporters still avoid,” such as those of her fellow party members Pablo Lemus in Jalisco and Verónica Delgadillo in the capital, Guadalajara.

“We hope that in this new administration the coordinates and the ways of doing politics will change, that arrogance will be left aside and dialogue will open up.”

For now, López Hernández assured that the orange movement will always be “open to dialogue and democratic construction.”

“Mexico is entering a prosperous era of development and equality, which will benefit not only women but all Mexicans,” predicted PT Senator Geovanna Bañuelos.

“A new era is coming, the era of women in power: Claudia Sheinbaum is coming and with her we all arrive,” predicted Morena senator Antares Vázquez.

For the PAN, Senator Kenia López Rabadán said she hoped that “the first female President will break the chains that this Government has with drug trafficking. I hope that Mrs. Sheinbaum does not continue to hand the country over to drug traffickers. I hope, and for the good of Mexico, that this brutal arrangement, which we know exists, does not continue for the good of men and women.”

The group’s vice-coordinator would also urge Dr. Sheinbaum “not to destroy the Judiciary. Do not let the Judiciary be bought in an election. Do not destroy a Power in order to have more power. I say this to the first female President.”