The opposition asked Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday for the “urgent intervention” of the United Nations to stop “the violation of human rights” in Formosa, in light of the health strategies adopted in that province due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The presentation was made by the presidents of the blocks of senators and deputies of the UCR, Luis Naidenoff and Mario Negri, who on Tuesday raised a formal request to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“We ask that you verify the existence of the violation of the human rights of isolated persons in the isolation centers of the province of Formosa of the Argentine Republic, in addition to directing the measures for the protection of human rights that are within their reach”, they claimed.

Beside @luisnaidenoff I sent a letter to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights @mbachelet. We ask that the UN confirm the violation of human rights in Formosa due to the measures imposed by Insfrán and that measures be taken to protect those affected. pic.twitter.com/jQTPSD5GTH – Mario Raúl Negri (@marioraulnegri) January 26, 2021

The presentation of the UCR details throughout seven pages “the various human rights violations suffered by the people of Formosa from the provincial State.”

“We are facing government measures that do not pass the reasonableness test required by the Argentine Constitution and international law, since they prevent people with mild or asymptomatic symptoms of Covid-19, as well as close contacts of infected people, from isolating them in their private homes, ignoring the recommendations of national and international health authorities ” they questioned.

In addition, they indicated that “this situation generates fear and anguish in the inhabitants of the province of Formosa who resist being taken to isolation centers that resemble, rather than a place of containment and care, a prison regime.”