During the meeting of the Budget and Finance Commission which was held this Thursday to discuss the Senate Front of All project in which they ask that the disbursement of the International Monetary Fund – estimated at 4.35 billion dollars – be used to “alleviate the pandemic” and not to pay “debt or interest. “, the radical senator Julio Martinez He asked to invite the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, to hear “what he thinks of this project.”

“I don’t ask a question, I ask one suggestion to ask to the president (Carlos Caserio, of Budget and Finance) to invite Minister Guzmán to let’s talk about these topics here in the Commission “, stressed Martínez.

During his presentation, the radical senator from Together for Change considered that in the official project “there is a message to the minister to say ‘no’ and what to do “, and added:” I also sense that there is own contradictions between the same block that is raising this. “

“I think we have time because these funds, from what I read, would only arrive in August. Therefore, there is not so much urgency approval, “he explained.

Along these lines, he stressed that there are two alternatives to define the destination of the funds, and specified: “One is to do the debate organically within the government, of which you are a part. The other is open the debate submitting a project statement and marking the court how to spend these resources. “

“If they decide to open the debate, I ask the president (of the Commission) that Minister Guzmán be invited to this body before this is approved for hear what you think of this project, if you agree or not, what are you going to do with these funds, and incidentally how are you going to do with the debt, “he emphasized.

In addition, the senator of the radicalism questioned: “Some time ago, when the Executive and this minister sent a project saying that Congress was going to intervene in the destinations of the indebtedness that are taken, a sector of the ruling bloc requested that the same funds come from the IMF should not be used for current expenses. Now, we do a project to say that they are used for current expenses. I did not want to stop marking this contradiction. “

What project K says

The official Senate bloc, which responds to Vice President Cristina Kirchner, presented a draft declaration on April 23, in which they request the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, that the new disbursement from the International Monetary Fund be used for ” alleviate the pandemic “and not to pay” debt or interest. “

The text is signed by the Kirchnerists Oscar Parrilli, José Mayans, Anabel Fernández Sagasti, Carlos Caserio, María de los Ángeles Sacnun, Alfredo Luenzo, José Neder and Jorge Taiana.

In the project they request that “the funds corresponding to Argentina, estimated at 4,350 million dollars, as a result of the forthcoming issuance of Special Drawing Rights by the IMF, be applied to finance the implementation of public policies aimed at solving the serious problems for Argentine society derived from the COVID 19 pandemic “.

In the substantiation they point out that “some voices have been expressed in Argentina that indicate that the Government should analyze the possibility of allocating the part that corresponds to this new issue to the payment of maturities with the IMF and the Paris Club “this year.

