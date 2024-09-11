Chavismo wants to write off Edmundo González Urrutia with his exile to Spain, but neither the opposition nor the international community are giving in. Without the presence in Venezuela of the candidate who almost certainly won the presidential elections on July 28, Nicolás Maduro feels that he has a clear path, or at least that is what he wants to make it seem in public. “I understand the step aside that Ambassador González Urrutia has taken and I respect it, as when Biden did it [en referencia al presidente de EE UU, que renunció a ser el candidato demócrata a las elecciones tras las dudas sobre sus capacidades para el cargo]”I am not going to be a president,” Maduro said on his television show. It was his first public appearance since it became known that his main obstacle to donning the presidential sash on January 10, Edmundo González, had decided to take refuge in Madrid, after almost two weeks of persecution and harassment by the Venezuelan president himself and his closest collaborators.

The departure of Edmundo González forces the opposition to reorganize the board. The leader and strategist of change, María Corina Machado, had foreseen almost everything that has happened after the elections. She foresaw a scenario in which Chavismo would not recognize its defeat and would use the electoral authority and the justice system under its control to proclaim itself the winner. However, she was convinced that the international community, faced with the evidence, would pressure Maduro to admit the results that gave the opposition the victory. That has happened. That difficult path, however, had to be traveled with her and Edmundo González hand in hand. She as a guide, he as a symbol and vehicle of the transition. It was necessary to resist, they explained in their campaign instructions, these months of Chavista challenge and castling and arrive in January with a scenario in which change was a real probability.

González Urrutia, 75, has been harassed and intimidated since he was chosen as the opposition’s consensus candidate, and everything intensified a few hours after the polls closed, when official data began to arrive at the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, and it began to be shown that the polls that gave the opposition a significant advantage were correct. Several weeks later, the threat that he would spend the rest of his life in prison was more than real. And now he will play his role from exile in Spain. Machado and the rest of the opposition have tried these days to ensure that this new context does not lower spirits and that Venezuelan politics returns to that paralyzing normality that Chavismo imposes in periods without major political news.

For Maduro, that time is about to arrive. “We have played fair and we have won. The country’s peace has won and that is why we are calm,” he said on the television program, while asking the producers to give him a guava candy to try. “The opposition has no leadership,” he added. “The opposition reader feels disappointed because this lady [Machado, a la que nunca nombra por su nombre] “It is about fascism and sanctions. The opposition has to reorient itself and reorganise itself so that it believes in the electoral and democratic path. Otherwise, it will simply be forgotten in history.”

Hours earlier, Attorney General Tarek William Saab had announced that the case against Edmundo González would be closed after his exile. Saab, close to Maduro and a supporter of Chavez since the time when Hugo Chávez was imprisoned for the failed coup, has led the persecution against González, who he accused of five unbelievable crimes. The latest push was to issue an arrest warrant against him, when the opposition leader was already sheltered in the Dutch embassy in Caracas and was about to move to Spain, a country that has assured him that it will grant him asylum.

Maduro clearly wants to settle the matter and take office in January for another six years. However, the international community does not intend to let it stay that way. “Everything is still in place, we negotiate under the same conditions,” say those close to Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The strategy with Brazil and Mexico must be reconsidered due to González’s departure, they say, but that does not mean it will be buried. Spanish diplomacy has also warned that receiving the virtual winner of the elections as an asylum seeker and after a negotiation does not mean at any time recognizing the victory of Chavismo. Maduro, however, does not want to take notice, for him this whole crisis has come to an end. The pulse continues.

As a sign of this vigor, Edmundo González has once again sent a message to Venezuelans from Madrid, this time through his daughter Carolina González, who read a text at the rally called in front of the Spanish Congress of Deputies. In this text, he confirms that he will continue to defend the opposition’s victory in the presidential elections on July 28. “My thanks go to all those who voted for me and also to those who could not do so because of the tricks of a National Electoral Council that prevented it,” he said in reference to the millions of Venezuelans abroad who were unable to vote due to the limitations imposed by the authorities. “The will of the people expressed on July 28 must be respected and we will make it respected. María Corina and I assure you that this fight that we began will continue until we achieve the objectives that we set, until the end.” The text thanks the Government of Spain for the shelter it has given him and his family and asks the international community to redouble its efforts “for the restoration of democracy and freedom in Venezuela.” In a more energetic tone than the letter he released last Monday, he assured Venezuelans that he will not let them down.