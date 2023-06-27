As was foreseeable and even logical, the PRI and the PAN kidnapped the process of defining the opposition candidate and they failed again -in a degree of treason- to the gelatinous, psychic and sentimental self-styled civil society.

The three PRIANREDE leaders —old sea wolves of the policy maneuvering and responsible for the setbacks of their parties in 2022 and 2023—have the complicity of old figures who failed in the past: the former president of the IFELeonardo Valdés Zurita, came to the agency to cover up the inability of Luis Carlos Ugalde as president of the Institute in the 2006 election in mode of fraud and also used the electoral structure to endorse irregular actions, also fraudulent, of the PRI candidate Enrique Pena Nieto in 2012and as if that were not enough, it paved the way for the Pact for Mexico by Carlos Salinas-Peña Nieto imposed on Lorenzo Cordova Vianello as President Counselor. That INE and that IFE they were built to hinder the electoral advance of López Obrador. The nonsense of Valdés and former advisers of the old man IFE It’s even ridiculous: creating a “citizen” IFE to elect the candidate for the PRIANREDE.

As leader of the organization [email protected], which brings together, they say, dozens of self-styled letterheads from civil society, there appears no less than Guadalupe Acosta Naranjoan old acquaintance of the PRD bureaucracy, including his questioned steps as president of the PRD, operator of electoral maneuvers and now leader of civil society leaders.

And the presence in the civil society organizations that will endorse the candidate of the PRIANREDE nothing less than Dulce Maria Sauri Rianchothe PRI president in the presidential elections of 2000, when the president Ernesto Zedillo abandoned his party –a step forward from his famous “healthy distance”–, maneuvered to stop the PRI manipulations on election day and allowed the victory of the PAN member Vicente Fox Quesadaleaving the message that the PRI no longer counted and that he preferred an understanding with the PAN. Sauri went to Los Pinos the day after the electoral defeat to hand in her resignation to the PRI due to its failure, but President Zedillo, still as political chief of the PRI, refused to accept her and told her that she had to lift “the dump.” .

If you know how to read the signs, civil society has had enough of being the breeding ground for conservative parties and business elites –PRIANREDE, Claudio X. Gonzalez, Coparmexhe IFE by Lorenzo Córdova Vianello and disembowelled professional politicians– and lost the focus of attention of an opposition candidacy, because these civil groups one day support the Salinista-Zedillista José Ángel Gurría Treviño and now they are dazzled by the circus profile of Xochitl Galvez because his only letter of political introduction to the strategic position of Republic President It’s his garish dinosaur costume.

As if that were not enough, the opposition lost the ability to present options or alternatives or at least slightly different paths and cynically copied the succession model of President López Obrador de corcholatas to select the “defender of the 4T” and the opposition will hold a competition internal to choose the “representative of civil society”, but avoiding saying that it is a presidential candidate.

He PRI and the PAN –and the PRD as Mutts Party in bottarga mode– they already appropriated the succession process of the opposition, with the endorsement of Mr. X., with the predictable disappointment of civil society that took to the streets twice to defend the INE and the Court in the face of the Lopez Obradorista attacks, but that in the end that civil society was already a expendable pawn of the interests of the PRIANREDE.

In the end, the non-partisan civil opposition was subordinated to the opposition presidential candidate already designated by PRI and the PAN.