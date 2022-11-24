The King of Malaysia appointed Anwar Ibrahim the tenth prime minister of the country on Thursday, ending, for a time, a few days of political crisis after the legislative elections on November 19, in which no party achieved an absolute majority. Opposition leader and coalition leader Pakatan Harapan, who spent ten years in jail, advocates ethnically diverse reforms in the country.

Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in on Thursday, November 24, as the country’s prime minister by the king, Abdullah of Pahang, who appointed him after his coalition won, albeit without an absolute majority, the November 19 elections.

The King of Malaysia has the discretionary power to appoint a Prime Minister whom he deems to have the support of the majority of MPs. The monarch made the decision after meeting with the other sultans of Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy, who take turns on the throne every five years.

“After taking into consideration the opinion of the leaders, Her Majesty has agreed to appoint Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister,” the royal statement said.

Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (right) and Malaysia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) take part in the swearing-in ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 24, 2022. © Mohd Rasfan/Pool via REUTERS

Anwar Ibrahim, leader of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, was sworn in at a ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. He is the fifth prime minister in less than five years and arrives in a context of political crisis that has lasted for two years.

After twenty years of political battles and a decade spent in jail, this reformer now faces big challenges: bringing more equality to a system that favors the ethnic Malay majority over Chinese communities, and fighting corruption and inflation.

narrow legislative elections

Last Saturday, Malaysia held legislative elections that left the PH and the conservative Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with 82 and 73 seats, respectively, far from the 112 needed for an absolute majority.

For its part, the party that was in power until today, the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), at the head of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, suffered a historic defeat with just 30 seats.

Malaysia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail take part in the swearing in ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 24, 2022. © Mohd Rasfan/Pool via REUTERS

The lack of a majority at the polls led to arduous negotiations between the two best-placed coalitions to ally with this third BN, which finally confirmed on Thursday that it was joining Anwar. The new prime minister said that he now has a “convincing majority”.

These elections mark the end of a political era in Malaysia, governed by UMNO, a formation that fell from grace in 2018 for the multi-million dollar embezzlement of the fund that has put former Prime Minister Najib Razak behind bars.

A journey full of difficulties

At the age of 75, Anwar Ibrahim finally reached the position he has dreamed of for years, after a hectic political journey.

Anwar first joined UMNO in 1982 and became finance minister in 1991. Two years later he became deputy prime minister. But he was ousted over differences with then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad over his handling of the 1998 Asian financial crisis.

Anwar Ibrahim was then sentenced to six years in prison for corruption, and then a further nine years in prison for sodomy, a crime in this Muslim country. Some accusations that he always described as political.

His imprisonment sparked demonstrations by his supporters and they became a movement for democratic reforms. In 2004, the Supreme Court overturned the politician’s conviction for sodomy and he was released.

Supporters of Anwar Ibrahim hold the flags of his party, Pakatan Harapan, as they celebrate Anwar’s swearing in as prime minister in front of the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 24, 2022. © REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

But in 2015, he was again sentenced for sodomy to five years in prison and released three years later. He sided with Mahathir Mohammad again in the 2018 election, with his new United Malaysian Indigenous Party, to challenge outgoing Prime Minister Najib Razak, mired in a major financial scandal.

Mahathir Mohammad became prime minister again (until 2020 and his resignation) and promised to cede his post to Anwar later but never kept his word and the alliance between the two men collapsed.

After years of fighting, Anwar’s party finally managed to prevail in the legislative elections and become prime minister. His coming to power this Thursday has a taste of political and personal revenge.

A political proposal full of reforms

After being sworn in on Thursday, Anwar vowed to fight corruption and inflation.

“There are some fundamental issues that we will never compromise. The issue of good governance, the fight against corruption, the independence of the judiciary and, most importantly, the issue of the welfare of the ordinary (Malaysian) rakyat, which includes the issue of the cost of living, which I will have to address soon,” the new prime minister said on Thursday.

Supporters of Anwar Ibrahim hold the Malaysian flag as they celebrate Anwar’s swearing in as prime minister in front of the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 24, 2022. © REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

The heart of his proposal is also to make Malaysia a more inclusive country. The country is divided between a faction that presents itself as modern and multicultural, and another with a conservative Muslim base. Although Anwar is seen as religious, he also sees himself as a liberal and with a more progressive outlook.

Now cut off from Mahathir, Anwar presents himself as a moderate Muslim and has a multi-ethnic proposition in a country that is 69% Malay, 23% Chinese and 7% Indian. Malaysia has a system that favors ethnic Malays, something that could be difficult to reform.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters