The opposition continues to revolve around names from the past, some more respectable than others, but it still does not understand that it will be difficult for them to find the candidacy they are looking for by 2024. It will be very difficult to face anyone who is the candidate of Morena with a political past. very marked prior: we are already seeing how the García Luna case is manipulated for everything, even using it, rightly or wrongly, against characters who never had the slightest relationship with the former security secretary during the government of Felipe Calderón.

But the issue transcends García Luna: whoever ends up being an opposition candidate will have to be someone with a representation that transcends the parties. The failed experience of 2018 with Ricardo Anaya and José Antonio Meade, who also faced each other, should be a lesson that should not be ignored. By 2024, the opposition must be united and, in addition, it must have a passable candidacy for all, beyond political parties that have been overwhelmed by the opposition movement itself, as was revealed on Sunday. Even the opposition demonstration itself exhibited, outside of the mobilizing muscle, the opposition’s weakness: José Ramón Cossío and Beatriz Pagés seem very respectable to me, but none of them can be imagined as a prospect of the united opposition at the polls for 2024.

The issue of unity is key: all the serious polls for next year estimate that a united opposition can give Morena the fight. In 2021, added together, all the opposition votes were more than those of the official bloc. But the fact is that, for example, Movimiento Ciudadano continues to propose going with its own candidates by 2024. It may be a negotiation strategy and some say that it is so, if they place a progressive candidate (as with Juan Zepeda in the state of Mexico ) would actually take votes from Morena and not from the opposition bloc. I think it is playing with options that clash with reality. In fact, the opposition options for 2024 go through having unique candidacies because Morena is and will continue to be, whatever her candidate, a very powerful adversary.

And if there is an opposition block, just as important is the name that leads that option. We already saw it in 2018 with Anaya and Meade, but before that we saw it with Josefina Vázquez Mota in 2012 or with the option of Santiago Creel in the 2006 PAN inmates: there are characters who could hypothetically be good leaders, but, for that, before, It is necessary to win the elections, and without good candidates before an electoral apparatus like yesterday that of the PRI and today that of Morena, that will not be possible.

They are not the forty or fifty that President López Obrador talks about in the morning to minimize opposition efforts, but without a doubt many names are circulating as pre-candidates who, in most cases, would not be competitive. It is spoken from Lily Téllez to Claudia Ruiz Massieu, from Enrique de la Madrid to Santiago Creel, from Luis Donaldo Colosio to Miguel Angel Mancera, from Rosario Robles to Beatriz Paredes. All are hypothetically viable, but all also have difficulties in making them passable.

The main question is simple: can they win an election or not? Do they have enough drive and charisma to be competitive? Can they face a campaign and a consistent debate, in electoral terms, not programmatically, with Marcelo, Claudia, Adaá or Ricardo? If the opposition wants to compete, it must look for someone who is in a position to do so and to win elections.

You are not going to find the perfect product. If you are young, it will be said that you have no experience, if you are a woman, it will be said that machismo will overwhelm you, if you are a man, it will be argued that it is time for women, if you have a political past, be it yours or that of your family, you will be judged or judged for it. All of this can be rectifiable in an electoral campaign. What cannot be circumvented is the ability to campaign and literally pull voters, in a process that is governed more by emotion than reason.

Those are the two opposition challenges for 2024: to be truly united and have a presidential candidacy that transcends the parties. Without that, it will not be enough for them to be competitive.

Alito’s PRI

The INE put an end to the maneuver of Alejandro Moreno, the president of the PRI, to extend his term in that party until after the 2024 elections, and ordered him to leave that position this August as stipulated in its statutes before they were reformed to prolong his administration, without going through a party assembly.

The best thing that could happen to the PRI is to convene a national assembly immediately after the elections in the state of Mexico and Coahuila, to, based on these results, evaluate its reality and be able to be part of that opposition alliance where sometimes the own priism An internal legitimation is essential to enter this process with certainty inside and outside that party.