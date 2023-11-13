The leader of Más Madrid, Mónica García. SERGIO PEREZ (EFE)

The protests in which the opposition parties of the Community of Madrid boiled throughout the weekend exploded this Monday, after the meeting of spokespersons of the regional Assembly. In a rare example of unanimity, right and left, Vox, Más Madrid and PSOE come together to criticize the law of measures for the simplification and improvement of the effectiveness of institutions and organizations of the Community of Madrid, registered by the PP on Friday , and that will allow the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso to control the Chamber of Accounts, the Transparency Council and public television and radio in the region. In fact, in an unexpected pirouette, Rocío Monasterio, the spokesperson for the extreme right in the Madrid Parliament, comes to compare the conservative leader with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (PSOE). For them, the greatest disgrace.

“If we saw those reforms of public television, of the Chamber of Accounts, of the Chamber of Commerce, made by Sánchez, it would seem bad to us,” Monasterio stressed this Monday, inconsequential in the Assembly after two legislatures in which his votes were decisive for the PP to carry out its legislative projects. “Mrs. Ayuso here may have made the absolute mistake of the absolute majority with absolutism,” he continued. “And that is why she introduces it now, when we have to be focused on things that affect the Nation.”

An argument with which Juan Lobato, the leader of the PSOE in Madrid, has agreed. “They present it taking advantage of these days of media focus on the investiture [de Sánchez]”said the senator, also. “And they do it to sneak in through the back door the dismantling of the Transparency Council, the Accounts Chamber or the possibility that one day there will be a plural Telemadrid at the service of the people of Madrid,” he added. “I show my total rejection.”

“It is a definitive assault on Telemadrid,” lamented Mónica García, from Más Madrid. “Modify the Accounts Chamber, I suppose they don’t like oversight, the Transparency Council, to make the data and all their policies opaque; They eliminate the law of good government and good management, which has never been taken into account, because the hospital managements, I suppose, consider that they also have to have the PP card,” she detailed.

The law sponsored by the PP, which has an absolute majority in the Assembly, and can approve it through the emergency procedure, introduces the following changes.

New director for Telemadrid. “To avoid prolonged interim situations, the election procedure is changed” for the general director, defends the PP in its text. Until now, this designation depended on the Assembly, which required consensus between the Government and the opposition. Now, the appointment will be made for four years and at the proposal of the company’s Board of Directors, whose members will be elected by the Madrid Assembly from among those proposed by the Parliamentary Groups and according to their political weight. That is, the majority party will dominate. A summary of how Díaz Ayuso has been controlling public television since he came to power. Thus, Ciudadanos defended a reform of the law that forced a political agreement. After the 2021 elections, in which this party did not achieve representation, the PP allied with Vox to change the rule, fire the current leadership, which Díaz Ayuso accused of operating against him, and appoint an administrator provisional, a newly created figure designed to circumvent the need to achieve a sufficient majority to appoint a director.

The position is held by José Antonio Sánchez, a self-confessed PP voter who acknowledged appearing in the Bárcenas papers, and whom PP and Vox have kept in office by vetoing a proposal from the board of directors to appoint a new general director. This council, in addition, must be renewed in the first quarter after the approval of the new regulation, while the new president must be appointed, at most, six months after this favorable processing in the Chamber.

A Transparency council elected by the Government. The Transparency and Participation Council is made up of three councilors appointed by the presidency of the Assembly, at the proposal of the Plenary Session of the Chamber, by a three-fifths majority. They are in office for six years, and the presidency is rotated every two years.. Until now. With the reform of the PP, the body that resolves complaints about the transparency of the Executive will be chaired by a person appointed by that same Executive, its only member, since the number of councilors increases from three to one. And it is specified: “Its dependence on the Assembly is eliminated.” The conservative formation justifies that the reform includes putting “at its disposal a technical support unit, which will result in its greater technical character, maintaining the independence of the body.”

A Chamber of Accounts controlled by the party in power. Since February 2022, the PP has been trying to control the Chamber of Accounts, the body that oversees its contracts and expenses, and had not succeeded until now because it was in the minority, it depended on Vox, and the ultra party had opposed it. What happen? Since 2019, the members of this public entity were elected by two thirds of the Assembly, which required an agreement between all parties without the possibility of unblocking in case of disagreement. With the justification of this blockade, the conservatives are betting that the number of members of the body goes from three to seven and the system of electing the president and councilors is modified in a similar way to that of electing the Assembly Board. That is, the majority party in the Assembly will control the Chamber, as happens in Parliament. And it will do so soon: the new alignment must be approved, at the latest, three months after its approval.

Recentralization of appointments to run hospitals. The modification sponsored by the conservatives seeks to “give back to the Sermas Board of Directors the possibility of exercising its powers and being able to choose hospital managers from among the best, streamlining appointments and thus offering a more responsive response.” quickly and efficiently to the needs of each hospital center.” This is how the former PSOE deputy and former Health Minister of the Basque Country José Manuel Freire interprets it: “It is going back to the drawing board without giving an account. There will no longer be a public call, so that whoever wants can present themselves and the citizens can see who wanted the position and to whom they have given it. “It is a blow against the universal trend towards good governance and the fight against corruption.”

In addition, the elimination of mandates for the presidency of the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Madrid, set at eight years, is eliminated, which will allow the current president to remain in power if he so wishes.

