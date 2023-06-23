The opposition is showing that it is only an archipelago of interestswho politically fell asleep and who there is no real political leadership with credibility. In this scenario, the worst expectation is in sight: several opposition candidates.

The current configuration of the opposition presents political blocs, of canof pressureof interests and of feelings that they have shown that they do not have the capacity for rationality to reach an agreement and that internal mechanisms for interpreting reality and seeking consensus are lacking.

With a succession process in Brunette that has taken over the media environment and over time, the opposition groups only present a fragmentation until today decisive:

The three registered opposition parties PRI, BREAD and Party of the Chuchos. Citizen movement that he has already said in all possible languages ​​that he will not ally himself with an opposition front due to political mistrust. He group Va por México of Claudio X. Gonzalez and the former president of Coparmex, Gustavo de Hoyoswho feel used and manipulated by PRIANREDE and find the doors of the presidential candidacy closed. a self-styled civil society which is nothing more than a list of politicians who have been gutted in other parties and who failed in positions of power, now presenting themselves as citizens, although dragging all the vices of the party system. At least 120 civil groups have been identified that want their share of the opposition candidacy cake, a veritable Tower of Babel. A shapeless conglomerate of anti-Lopez Obrador citizens who itch here and there looking for someone who represents the antithesis of López Obrador, whatever the group and it doesn’t matter if they come from old PRI power groups. One day they accept Lilly Téllez, another day they tear their clothes off for Xóchitl Gálvez and there is no shortage of opportunities to continue dreaming with Lorenzo Córdova Vianello. And a youth from 18 to 25 years old who is disgusted by politics, who lacks incentives to even find out first what is happening and who is feeling carried away by the manipulative politicians forged in and around the PRI.

All these formations are assumed to be civil society and they have already listed around 50 presumed presidential candidates, but among all of them there may be a couple of them who do not have political experience, although they have participated in high levels of public administration, and none with sufficient capacity to build social leadership in three months to get to the candidacy and then fully engage in a campaign with rules without any moral, ethical or democratic content.

What is already clear in the short-term scenario is that PRIANREDE will put up its own candidate and will have to be a militant of their parties, with everything and the emotional burden and ballast that these organizations and their leaders carry. And that he will seek to offer it to social groups as the only opposition possibility. The groups of Mr. X. have no other way than to follow the opposition triad, because there is no time to build an independent candidacy.

Hence, the opposition scenario for a candidacy against AMLO-Morena be in the hands of the cunning, intelligence, maneuvering, personal ballasts and negative political biographies of Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, Marko Cortez and Jesús Zambrano. And the non-partisan opposition groups that have marched on two occasions will be left with a span of noses because partisan interests will be the ones that define the opposition candidacy of the registered parties.

