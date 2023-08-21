Coach Rondelli’s analysis of the semifinals of the women’s 1500 meters

George Rondelli

Big surprises in the semifinals of the 1500 female. The Ligurian reaches the final Louis Cavallisixth in 4.02.82 in the first semifinal, a new personal best, goes out instead Gaia Sabbatini in the second, retiring 250 meters from the finish, when she was twelfth and therefore out of any chance of qualifying. The first of her makes the feat of her young athletic career because with 4.03.04 she had the twelfth and last time among the participants in her semifinal. At her finish line, she beats six with much better personal bests than hers. She and she is the only one to improve it.

Ludovica Cavalli under X-rays — He succeeds by courageously running a maddeningly tactical race. Ludovica has the ability to understand it and she immediately puts herself in top six positions. That is, in the number of athletes who are qualified for the final. Slow passes: 66.50 (400), 2.15.60 (800) 2.47.10 (1000 meters). At that point the final sprint starts. And if before the blue took advantage of the randomness of a tactical race, here she puts her legs in running an amazing final 500 meters in 1.15.81 never giving up the tail of the leading group. Especially resisting the recovery of the athletes behind him after the sixth position in the last 200 meters covered under 30 seconds after a transition to 1300 in 3.33.50. So she manages to beat even athletes with personal personalities well under 4 minutes. Very, very good. Full marks.

Gaia Sabbatini under X-rays — Starting in the second semifinal, Gaia Sabbatini probably expects to experience a tactical match in which to assert herself in the final his excellent skills as a finisseur. Unfortunately for her that will not be the case. See the various big names in her semifinal Faith Kipyegon and Sifan Hassan they decide to launch the race at a pace of 2.40 per kilometre. These are the passages of Gaia 62.54 (400), 2.08.15 (800), 2.41.95 (1000). As already in the Cavalli semi-final, the pace rises dramatically only that the very fast pass puts the blue in crisis. In short Sabbatini slips back but the stopwatch in hand at 1300 passes in 3.29.54. Four seconds faster than Cavalli's time in the first semifinal. Even online to do staff. But she is clearly disappointed and being now cut off from the possibility of qualifying she decides to stop. A missed opportunity at least in terms of timing. Sin.

The analysis — Be that as it may these qualifiers, where to pass the round you enter only by placement and you can no longer count on possible times recovered, they require the athletes to have greater tactical lucidity. If you go slowly, stay in front to be in a good position. See Horses. If you go fast and if you are facing higher quality opponents then you need to focus on the lap time result. Something that Sabbatini did not do.