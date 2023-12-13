From December 4 to 7, 177 leaders of the best children's volunteer groups in the country and their mentors from 36 regions of Russia took part in the program of the international forum of civil participation #WEWTOGETHER. Among them, 25 teams of the First and 30 ambassadors of the award organized a special children's program at the forum sites. About how caring schoolchildren-volunteers from the “First Movement” learned a lot of useful things about selflessly helping people, exchanged real-life experiences with like-minded people, talked about their vital initiatives for Russians, did a lot of good deeds, and why volunteering became the norm for these guys – read on Lenta.ru.

Useful and educational

Already on the very first day of the children's program, the First collected food packages for the poor and wrote notes with warm wishes for them at the Rus Food Bank. At the Pyaterochka store, schoolchildren made birdhouses, which they later installed in the 200th Anniversary Park in Podolsk. And at the museum of waste recycling #NOTMUSEUMUSORA, the First Ones were given a tour and a master class on sorting recyclables.

The VK office prepared a special program for Movement activists, which consisted of an exciting excursion, an intellectual and entertaining quiz on the topic “Ecology, social policy and corporate governance,” an introduction to the social projects of VK platforms and a master class on creating chatbots. At the office of the First Movement, schoolchildren made toys for the Russian Children's Santa Claus event, and at the Russian State Children's Library they sorted and repaired books.

They also, together with volunteers from Mosvolonter, took part in the work of the headquarters for collecting humanitarian aid; a presentation of current projects was held for them, including the volunteer program of the World Youth Festival. In addition, the children visited a shelter for cats and dogs, where they looked after animals and took a master class on animal volunteering.

The special educational program was attended by representatives of the best volunteer teams of the First and child ambassadors of the #WEWTOGETHER award, who, as part of the orientation session “Start of the children's program #WEWTOGETHER,” learned about the volunteer projects of the “First Movement” in 2024. With great interest, the children also attended educational sessions about the creation of volunteer quests, about participation in federal projects as a point of growth in the development of human capital, about healthy lifestyle and next year’s volunteer relay race.

Activities of the First

Within the framework of the International Forum of Civil Participation #WEARETOGETHER, the First managed to do a lot. Thus, the Movement launched the All-Russian campaign “A Million of Good Deeds” on the website dobro.budvdvizhenie.rf, developed and filmed two educational courses on volunteering for children and teachers. In addition, the First took an active part in the preparation of “Conversations about Important Things,” where they spoke about the Movement’s volunteer projects and presented the social film “The First. Volunteer Day” with Pavel Priluchny in the title role.

The First were not left without awards – the First's mentor Natalya Amineva won in the Volunteer of the Year category, Renal Khabirov won in the First Act, and the Choice of the First went to Elizaveta Kochetkova with her social theater laboratory project “We need to talk!” Presenting the award to Elizabeth, the Chairman of the Movement, Grigory Gurov, noted the impressive results of the project – over the three years of its existence, it has expanded to 57 regions, and today 1,500 volunteers participate in it.

The First Ones also took part in the “Russian Children’s Santa Claus” event, presenting hand-made gifts to the guards, curators and technicians of the Slovo Museum of Slavic Literature. In addition, on the territory of VDNKh, within the framework of the International Exhibition and Forum “Russia” and the International Forum of Civil Participation #WE TOGETHER, the annual All-Russian charity event “Christmas Tree of Wishes”, organized by the “First Movement” with the support of Rosmolodezh, is taking place.

Over the five years of its existence, the campaign, around which thousands of caring Russians united, 107 thousand New Year’s wishes were fulfilled. To date, its organizers have received over 60 thousand applications for participation from those who want to sincerely help those in need. The opportunity to register as a dreamer will be available until December 20 on the campaign website elkazhelanii.rf, and from December 5 anyone can join the campaign and become a fulfiller of children's wishes.

Photo: “Movement of the First”

“Service Learning”

Also at the forum, the Chairman of the Board of the First Movement, Grigory Gurov, signed an agreement to join the Service-Learning Consortium, which currently unites more than 45 leading educational institutions, foundations and unions in Russia. It will make it possible to identify promising directions for new socially significant initiatives, expand opportunities for children and youth in mastering professional skills through special educational practices, and create a system of interaction between educational organizations and socially oriented non-profit companies, authorities and socially responsible businesses. The concept of the program will be presented in schools together with the First Movement.

After signing the document, Grigory Gurov told Lenta.ru that the association of volunteer centers is one of the key partners of the First Movement. “It is important for us that volunteer activity is system-forming; for us, volunteering is generally the central engine on which we build all our activities. Through volunteering, we implement and show how all our values ​​are implemented in practice,” emphasized the Chairman of the Board of the First Movement. According to him, the First, together with the association of volunteer centers and the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, promote “volunteering as a life principle.”

Then, here at the Youth House, a presentation of practices was held with a discussion of “Service learning – a new word in youth development,” at which heads of educational organizations, teachers, students and representatives of the non-profit sector presented the first results of the program in the first person at the conference.

Forum of like-minded people

All the participants of the “We are together” forum from the “First Movement”, with whom the Lenta.ru correspondent was able to communicate, were joyfully excited, it was felt that they were very interested here. Thus, according to Maxim Ishchukov, a member of the First Mentor team from the Ryazan region, the forum brought together not just people who participated in the first competition, but like-minded people who want to move their business into the future.

“On this forum they unite with each other and really build a cool project. This is very cool,” he said.

According to him, he has been actively volunteering for six years and has already managed to implement a project to create a public organization. He admitted that he lives by this, he likes to help people.

“This is my life, I was offered to go into commerce, but it doesn’t have the same feeling when you volunteer, there is no feeling of warmth and a sense of fulfilled duty to your country,” said Maxim Ishukov.

And Alina Gafurova, a participant in the First Movement from Moscow, dreams of becoming a doctor, therefore, according to her, her desire to help people is sincere and natural. “I find myself in volunteering. I just really want to do what I really like – helping people,” she said. Alina was very impressed with the forum; according to her, there was a lot of useful information here that will help her in future volunteer activities. Another participant in the First Movement, Moscow schoolboy Stepan Bolotskikh, who, according to him, is actively thinking about his own volunteer project, also praised the forum: “Everything is very beautiful, interesting and informative.”

Anastasia Gubernatorova, another participant in the First Movement, represented the volunteer movement of the Belgorod region at the forum. “For me, the First Movement is, firstly, an opportunity to realize some of my ideas, to become part of a large team that implements these big ideas. This is an opportunity to help, which is especially important, and to develop in various directions, so, of course, the First Movement is growing in our region, and more and more people are involved in socially significant activities,” she said.

It works in a variety of directions – the preservation of historical memory, humanitarian assistance to border residents, and much more.

“Of course, an integral part of our activities is helping our people. We have volunteers who work in hospitals. We participate in volunteer landings, we go to Shebekino, which is under fire,” said a Belgorod volunteer. According to her, almost every resident of the region is in one way or another connected with volunteering.

She admitted that she was very interested in the forum, because she could reinforce her knowledge in unfamiliar areas of volunteering and listen to many useful and interesting lectures in the field of providing psychological assistance, on actions in various emergency situations, in the areas of medical volunteering, media volunteering, and patriotic activities.

“All this is very important in our work,” emphasized Anastasia Gubernatorova.