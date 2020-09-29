Thinking of buying Infinix Smart 4 Plus, today is a great opportunity. This budget phone from Infinix will be made available for sale today. This 6000mAh phone has dual rear camera setup. Learn everything about its price, specifications and features.Infinix Smart 4 Plus can be purchased for Rs 7,999. Flash cell will be organized for Flipkart at 12 noon. Talking about the bank offer, 5 percent instant discount is being given on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. A 5% discount can be availed on purchasing the phone through the Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. The handset can also be availed at a no-cost EMI of Rs 889 per month. This phone can be purchased in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Cyan and Violet Color.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus: Specifications

This Infinix phone has a 6.82 inch HD + LCD IPS display. The phone has a 1.8 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor. The phone has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card.

To give power to the handset, a 6000mAh battery is provided. Infinix runs on Smart 4 Plus Android 10. For connectivity, there are features like 4G VoLTE, GPS / GPRS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n. The phone supports dual sim. The phone weighs 207 grams.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup with 13 megapixel primary and depth sensor. The rear camera has features such as auto scene detection, custom bokeh, panorama. There are 8 megapixel front cameras to give selfie to the phone.

