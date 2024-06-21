The Copa América 2024 was inaugurated in the United Stateswhich means, beyond sports, a great opportunity for Joe Biden in politicsmonths before the presidential elections in the country. Yesterday, with the victory of Lionel Messi’s Argentine team 2-0 over Canada,which means, beyond sports,months before the presidential elections in the country.

Biden is seeking re-election and does not plan to waste the opportunity to add votes for his campaign throughout the month that the continental race will last. To do this, it will try to attract Latin American voters who are in the United States, with the following strategy: He will organize viewing parties, hand out soccer jerseys, and place campaign ads across the country.according to sources from the campaign team CBS News.

“Harness the energy to mobilize and reach the Latino voters who will decide this election in their communities“is the objective, according to Julie Chávez Rodríguez, campaign director of the Democrat’s team during these weeks,

Furthermore, during the start of the tournament, the North American president emphasized what happened in 2020, when, under Trump’s mandate, the Copa América was scheduled to be held in the United States, but finally took place in Brazil during 2021. “Four years ago we were closed, the stadiums were empty. Trump failed us, but then Joe Biden took power and reopened the country“says the Democrat’s announcement that was heard yesterday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Joe Biden wants to get the most out of the Copa América. Photo:AFP | Jim Watson Share

Trump’s response to Biden’s campaign with the Copa América

Far from remaining silent, Donald Trump responded to Joe Biden’s initiative in the middle of the Copa América, and, through Jaime Florez -the Spanish spokesperson for his campaign-, he sent a statement to CBS News with his counterattack.

“No matter how much money the Biden campaign spends trying to get the attention of Latino voters, they won’t. “Hispanics are very concerned about inflation, the prices of everything rising all the time, the insecurity of our neighborhoods,” the document says.

It should be remembered that previously Trump had launched a campaign called “Latin Americans for Trump”with the aim of standing on the side of all Latinos living in the United States and beginning to capture their votes.